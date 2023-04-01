Angel Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint

Angel Di Maria left Juventus in the summer
Angel Di Maria left Juventus in the summer
Reuters
Angel Di Maria's (35) career in Europe came full circle on Wednesday when the winger rejoined Portuguese side Benfica, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he moved from Argentina.

"Welcome home, Di Maria!" the club said following a video announcing the signing of the World Cup winner, who, according to reports, has agreed a one-year contract.

Di Maria's first stint with the Portuguese champions was the prelude to his big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with whom he won a league title, two domestic cups and the Champions League.

The Argentine spent last season with Serie A side Juventus after seven successful years with Paris St Germain.

Di Maria will join close friend and compatriot Nicolas Otamendi, his team mate for Argentina in last year's World Cup-winning campaign.

