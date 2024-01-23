AFCON 2023: Unbeaten Angola see off Burkina Faso to top Group D at AFCON

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Unbeaten Angola see off Burkina Faso to top Group D at AFCON
Unbeaten Angola see off Burkina Faso to top Group D at AFCON
Angola's Mabululu netted the opener for Angola
Angola's Mabululu netted the opener for Angola
AFP
Two-time quarter-finalists Angola topped an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group for the first time ever, with a 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Yamoussoukro marking their ninth straight game without defeat across all competitions.

With just two points separating the top three teams, and these sides sharing four points apiece ahead of kick off, the door for bragging rights in Group D was wide open.

However, a dull start to the game meant neither side mustered any real chance early on, before Issa Kabore spurned a fantastic opportunity for the Burkinabe midway through the half, skying his strike over the crossbar after picking up an inch-perfect pass inside the box.

The Stallions were soon punished at the other end for their defensive lapse following a free kick delivery, at the end of which Mabululu directed an easy header into the roof of the net to draw first blood.

The Palancas Negras subsequently held onto their lead with reasonable comfort going into the break, but as a team that had lost just once across their eight previous outings, their opponents still had every reason to hope for a comeback in the second half.

Burkina Faso showcased great patience and team chemistry once the ball got rolling again, but struggled to make a difference in the final third, as Pedro Goncalves’ outfit maintained great defensive composure heading into the final 30 minutes.

Having scored in 16 consecutive games before today, the Burkinabe were expected to raise the stakes thereafter, especially after seeing the back of the net beyond the 80th minute mark in five of their last six AFCON finals matches.

Regardless of the impressive stats working against them on paper, Angola proved confident enough to register back-to-back victories on grass for the first time since November 2022, but not before Zini netted a point-blank rebound to double his side’s tally in stoppage time.

Despite the minor setback of finishing second in Group D, Burkina Faso will look to bounce back in the knockout stages, while Angola have much to look forward to after what is their most successful AFCON group stage campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kialonda Gaspar (Angola)

Angola - Burkina Faso player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Share now on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsAngolaBurkina Faso
Related Articles
Algeria look to end winless AFCON streak as they face Burkina Faso
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Show more
Football
Hajduk Split: One-euro salaries, Perisic and a first title since 2005?
Algeria crash out of tournament after shock defeat to underdogs Mauritania
Chelsea batter Middlesbrough to book EFL Cup Wembley final spot
Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet quits minutes after Cup of Nations exit
Premier League Team of the Week: Liverpool and Arsenal stars stand out
Newcastle's Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery, expected to be out until May
Lion-hearted Cameroon produce stunning late show to down Gambia and secure knockout spot
Spanish FA files complaint over Real Madrid VAR audio leak
Senegal march to top of Group C with comfortable win over already-qualified Guinea
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Coco Gauff doesn't need to read coach's 'Winning Ugly' manual after scrappy victory
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Rublev to set up Djokovic clash, Sabalenka into semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings