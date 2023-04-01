Max Verstappen not expecting to claim 50th win of career with ease in Austin

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen not expecting to claim 50th win of career with ease in Austin
Max Verstappen not expecting to claim 50th win of career with ease in Austin
Verstappen is one win away from half a century
Verstappen is one win away from half a century
Reuters
Max Verstappen will be hoping to celebrate the 50th win of his Formula One career at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin this weekend as the sport kicks off a four-race swing through the Americas.

The Red Bull driver has won for the last two years at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) which this time runs to the sprint format with a race on Saturday before Sunday's main event.

It will be the first time Formula One has had two sprints in succession, with the race in Texas following on from Qatar.

Verstappen took his 14th win in 17 races and clinched his third world championship at the Lusail circuit but the 26-year-old still has records to set and is not about to let up.

"He wants to win every race, we will see if that's going to happen," his father Jos told Reuters when asked about Verstappen's motivation for the remaining five races.

The Dutch driver overtook triple champion Ayrton Senna's 41 career wins last June and victory in Austin would set him up to match four-time champion Alain Prost (51) at the following race in Mexico.

If he then also triumphs in the Brazil sprint weekend, he could equal Sebastian Vettel's 53 at November's Las Vegas night race before ending in Abu Dhabi as the third most successful driver of all time after Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103).

His own 2022 record of 15 wins in a season can be equalled in Austin, the first of three races on successive weekends.

The champion is also on a record run of most laps led in a single season (739 and counting) and should add more at an anti-clockwise and undulating track with a reputation for being bumpy.

Verstappen is not one to get ahead of himself, however.

"It could be quite hectic for us, we only have one session to try and find the optimum balance in the car," the Dutch driver said of the weekend ahead. "The temperatures look to be high too so I'm expecting another tough race."

Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez will aim to end a run of poor form ahead of what amount to home races.

"I know I have to get back to my best at COTA, it’s a fun circuit to drive and I am confident we can perform there," said Perez, who can count on strong local support.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri won the Qatar sprint, but has never raced in Austin, while British team-mate Lando Norris celebrates his 100th start in Formula One.

The team have fourth-placed Aston Martin in their sights, with only 11 points between the two.

The battle for second in the constructors' championship, already won by Red Bull, continues with Mercedes 28 points clear of Ferrari.

Mercedes will be keen also to move on from Qatar, where Hamilton and team-mate George Russell collided at the first corner.

"We'll be bringing a modified floor, which is the last significant update we will take to the track this year," said team boss Toto Wolff, hoping for at least a small gain.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will make his return at AlphaTauri, after missing five races as a result of breaking his hand in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, while Haas bring a big upgrade for their home race.

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxMotorsportFormula 1United States Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
'Good to be back', says Ricciardo ahead of return at United States Grand Prix
McLaren set their sights on Ferrari, Verstappen says they have the best lineup on the grid
Three things learned from Max Verstappen's championship-winning Qatar GP
Show more
Auto racing
Women's F1 Academy to support seven grand prix in 2024
FIA 'revisiting' Lewis Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar
Lance Stroll apologises to FIA for pushing trainer, given written warning
Massa's lawyers give F1 and FIA another month to respond to 2008 title conspiracy claims
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay $800 million over tax fraud
Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit
Lance Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar Grand Prix incidents
FIA to take action after drivers fall ill due to 'extreme weather' at Qatar GP
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Derby Week: Mostar - a city of two clubs divided by a river, war, faith and football
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings