Barcelona and Granada put on six-goal thriller as Lamine Yamal shines

Lamine Yamal netted a brace in the 3-3 draw
Lamine Yamal netted a brace in the 3-3 draw
AFP
Barcelona twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against Granada in a thrilling LaLiga encounter at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - their first home league draw this season.

Real Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Girona in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash left the hosts 10 points adrift of the league-leaders, meaning they could not afford to drop points against their 19th-placed opponents here. They were well aware of the game’s importance early on and took the lead within 15 minutes through 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who tapped Joao Cancelo’s cross over the line at the back post.

The visitors struggled to work Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal, but the hosts were never out of sight before the break and ultimately paid the price for wasting their chances.

Robert Lewandowski looked set to finish a stunning move involving Yamal, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, but Martin Hongla produced a stunning goalline clearance. 

Not long after, his teammates burst up the pitch and equalised in first-half stoppage through former La Masia graduate Ricard Sanchez, whose one-touch finish from Facundo Pellistri’s low cross sent the visitors in level.

After the interval, Barcelona continued to dominate possession but looked shaky at the back, with Pellistri forcing Ter Stegen into a save with a fierce effort, albeit from a tight angle.

The on-loan Manchester United winger was celebrating shortly after the hour mark however, as he tapped Myrto Uzuni’s low cross into the roof of an empty net to ignite a frantic few minutes.

The lead lasted fewer than 60 seconds, as Lewandowski ran onto İlkay Gundogan’s lay-off and shot beyond Augusto Batalla with aplomb, but Granada themselves needed just a few minutes to move in front once more.

Faitout Maouassa’s cross into the penalty area was met by Ignasi Miquel, who fired a bullet header towards goal. Although Ter Stegen got a hand to it, he could only push it onto the post and over the line.

The Blaugrana thought they had got back to level terms again, only for Iñigo Martínez’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

The breathless nature of the clash continued though, and Barcelona were quickly able to get over that disappointment as Yamal beat the Granada shot-stopper from distance after winning possession himself.

This was quickly developing into a classic, and only a stunning Ter Stegen save stopped Uzuni from putting his side ahead for the third time on the night.

Ultimately, and despite Barcelona’s best efforts, the spoils were shared - a fair outcome given both teams’ performances.

Still, the point does little to boost the reigning champions’ already slim title hopes, and although Granada will be happier with this result, they are still seven points from safety as they prepare for next week’s relegation six-pointer against Almeria.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Barcelona - Granada player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

