MLB owners approve Athletics' controversial move to Las Vegas from Oakland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB owners approve Athletics' controversial move to Las Vegas from Oakland
MLB owners approve Athletics' controversial move to Las Vegas from Oakland
Oakland's Coliseum developed a widely held reputation as MLB's worst ballpark
Oakland's Coliseum developed a widely held reputation as MLB's worst ballpark
Profimedia
Major League Baseball (MLB) owners voted to approve the move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas, the team said on Thursday, ending years of speculation over the club's future.

The A's will play their final season at the Oakland Coliseum in 2024 and said they will work with MLB to identify "interim" locations to compete before opening a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

"We are excited to begin this next chapter in Las Vegas," owner John Fisher said in a statement.

"I want to thank the Las Vegas and Nevada community for welcoming us. We will continue to work hard to bring home more championships for our fans and for our new home in Vegas."

The move adds to Las Vegas' credentials as a new sports hub after the recent additions of NHL expansion team Golden Knights and the relocated NFL's Raiders and WNBA's Aces, and as Sin City prepares to host its first F1 race in 41 years this weekend.

Social media images showed Las Vegas' 'Sphere' structure lit up in the A's logo and the word 'Welcome' on Thursday.

The vote officially sets into motion the first MLB club relocation since the Montreal Expos moved to Washington, DC, in 2005 and became known as the Nationals.

It also marks a moment of heartbreak for the team's Oakland fans, many of whom had rallied to have their club stay put.

Fisher previously said he was unable to strike a deal with city officials to build a new stadium as the much-maligned Oakland Coliseum, which the A's once shared with the Raiders, developed a widely held reputation as MLB's worst ballpark.

"Today marks a significant moment for our franchise, and it's met with mixed emotions - sadness for this change and excitement for our future," said Fisher.

"I know this is a hard day for our fans in Oakland."

Mentions
BaseballMLBOakland AthleticsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery and hopeful about return
Texas Rangers capture first World Series title after beating Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers on brink of World Series title after rout of Arizona Diamondbacks
Show more
Baseball
San Diego Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler dies aged 63
Diamondback's Marte packs his hot bat as World Series shifts to Arizona
Diamondbacks rout Rangers to level things up in the World Series
Diamondbacks manager Lovullo bothered by critics, demands more respect
Editors' Picks: World Cup final and El Clasico headline bumper weekend
Texas Rangers face Arizona Diamondbacks in unexpected World Series matchup
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings