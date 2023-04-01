LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery and hopeful about return

Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (35) underwent surgery on his left throwing shoulder and said on Friday he hoped to return to the mound next summer.

Kershaw said he had the procedure to repair the "gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule" of his troublesome left shoulder.

"I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer," the 10-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion said on Instagram. "Thanks for your prayers!"

Kershaw has struggled with injuries in recent years and after 16 seasons with the Dodgers some media speculated that the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent would retire from Major League Baseball this offseason.

But it appears the three-time Cy Young winner is not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

In 24 starts this season, Kershaw went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA but struggled in his only post-season start, giving up six earned runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks and not making it out of the first inning in a series where the Dodgers were swept.

Mentions
