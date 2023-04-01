MLB roundup: Diamondbacks complete sweep of Dodgers with four home runs in one inning

Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald reacts with catcher Jose Herrera after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers
Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald reacts with catcher Jose Herrera after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers
Reuters
The Arizona Diamondbacks made postseason history by becoming the first team ever to hit four home runs in one inning as they finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 for a sweep of the best-of-five National League Division Series on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The D-backs continued their improbable yet impressive run through the playoffs. They began with a two-game sweep in the best-of-three wild-card series against the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers before knocking out the NL West champion Dodgers.

Ninth-place hitter Geraldo Perdomo led off the third inning with a solo home run, and Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno also went deep in the frame off Lance Lynn (0-1). Joe Mantiply (2-0) earned the win in relief, and Paul Sewald handled the ninth for his fourth save of the postseason.

The Dodgers' two biggest stars, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, combined to go 0-for-8 in Game 3 and finished the series 1-for-21 as a duo. Both struck out while representing the tying run in the eighth inning against Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel.

See a summary of the game at Flashscore

Astros 3, Twins 2

Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run homer and Houston held on to beat Minnesota in Minneapolis and clinch the teams' American League Division Series.

The Astros secured a 3-1 win in the best-of-five set to advance to the AL Championship Series for the seventh season in a row. Only the Atlanta Braves have a longer streak of reaching consecutive championship series (eight).

The defending World Series champions will meet the Texas Rangers in the best-of-seven ALCS, with the first game scheduled for Sunday in Houston.

Michael Brantley also homered for the Astros, who won both games on the road against the Twins. Chas McCormick finished 2-for-3.

Phillies 10, Braves 2

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each clubbed two home runs and host Philadelphia throttled Atlanta and is one win from eliminating its division rivals in the National League Division Series for the second straight season.

Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered, and Aaron Nola (2-0) struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings as the Phillies captured Game 3 for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Philadelphia improved to 9-2 at home in the playoffs since 2022.

The first multi-homer playoff game of Harper's career came after he was doubled off first base on a flyout to centre to end Game 2. Castellanos had one postseason home run in his career before Wednesday.

Mentions
American SportsBaseballMLBArizona DiamondbacksLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrosMinnesota TwinsPhiladelphia PhilliesAtlanta Braves
