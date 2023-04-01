MLB play-offs roundup: Wild-card series all end in sweeps as Diamondbacks and Rangers win

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte hits a two RBI single in the sixth inning

Ketel Marte's single keyed a four-run rally, Zac Gallen battled through six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks swept their National League wild-card series with a victory 5-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Arizona overcame a 2-0 deficit to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series, having escaped a 3-0 hole to win the opener 6-3 Tuesday. The Diamondbacks will open the NL Division Series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Gallen (1-0) allowed two first-inning runs but kept the NL Central champions from adding on. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out four and walked three in a 100-pitch effort.

The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the sixth to go in front 5-2. Marte lined a two-run single to center to put the Diamondbacks up 3-2, chasing Peralta. Tommy Pham scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Abner Uribe, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. blooped an RBI single to shallow left.

Nathan Eovaldi tossed 6 2/3 strong innings, fueling Texas to a two-game sweep of Tampa Bay in an American League wild-card series at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Evan Carter belted a two-run homer and Adolis Garcia also went deep for the fifth-seeded Rangers, who advance to face the Orioles in the AL Division Series. Eovaldi (1-0) allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight without walking a batter.

Rays starter Zach Eflin (0-1) permitted five runs (four earned) on eight hits in five innings. Tampa Bay was swept in the wild-card round for the second year in a row.

Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Minnesota held on for a win over Toronto in Minneapolis to complete a sweep in a best-of-three AL wild-card series.

The Twins will face the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series. Minnesota secured its first playoff series win since 2002, when it beat Oakland in the ALDS. Twins right-hander Sonny Gray (1-0) struck out six batters in five scoreless innings.

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (0-1) allowed one run in three-plus innings. Toronto tallied nine hits, all singles, and stranded nine runners on base. The Blue Jays scored one run in two playoff games after averaging 4.6 runs per game in the regular season.

Bryson Stott hit a grand slam, J.T. Realmuto homered and doubled and host Philadelphia defeated Miami to sweep a National League wild-card series.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-0) tossed seven shutout innings, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three. Philadelphia moves on to oppose the Braves in the NL Division, beginning on Saturday in Atlanta.

Josh Bell hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to produce the Marlins' lone run. Braxton Garrett (0-1) lasted only three innings and allowed three hits and two runs.