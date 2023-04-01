'Hard to put into words' - Dodgers left speechless after Diamondbacks hammering

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. 'Hard to put into words' - Dodgers left speechless after Diamondbacks hammering
'Hard to put into words' - Dodgers left speechless after Diamondbacks hammering
The Dodgers didn't deliver
The Dodgers didn't deliver
Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to explain why their potent offense faltered and their starting pitchers were hammered by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the 100-win team was swept out of the best-of-five National League Divisional Series.

The Dodgers fell 4-2 on Wednesday night in a game where, like the two before it, the Diamondbacks jumped all over their starters as their best hitters went cold at the worst possible time.

"If you look at the game and the series, they outplayed us," manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game. "There's no other spin to it. I tip my hat to those guys and wish them well.

"As far as our clubhouse, it's just a lot of disappointment. I really just don't know what to say... the bottom line is they outplayed us in every facet of the game."

Most shockingly of all, it was Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, two former MVPs who had sensational regular seasons, who failed to make an impact on the series, going a combined 1-for-21 at the plate.

"It's obviously super frustrating, there are no real words for it," Betts said.

"I can't speak for all of us but I know I did absolutely nothing to help us win. I thought I prepared the right way but I just did not execute anything."

Betts and Freeman had a chance to redeem themselves in the eighth inning of Wednesday's Game Three when the team trailed 4-2 with a runner on first.

Both struck out to Kevin Ginkel and an inning later, the underdog Diamondbacks were celebrating by jumping into the pool over the right field wall at Chase Field.

"It's hard to put into words, it's just frustrating," Freeman said.

"Me and a lot of us didn't play the way we wanted to. They came out swinging all three games and they beat us."

While the Dodgers finished the regular season 16 games ahead of the Diamondbacks in the NL West, Arizona have been on a tear this post-season, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three series before toppling heavily favoured Los Angeles.

"They're a hot team," said veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, who gave up four solo home runs in the third inning to put the Dodgers in a hole out of which they would not climb.

"They're in a good rhythm, throwing the ball well, playing good defence. They were just better than us this series."

The Diamondbacks next take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship series while the Dodgers face a long off-season where they will look to come up with answers.

Mentions
BaseballArizona DiamondbacksLos Angeles DodgersMLBAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Diamondbacks complete sweep of Dodgers with four home runs in one inning
MLB play-offs roundup: Wild-card series all end in sweeps as Diamondbacks and Rangers win
MLB play-offs roundup: Twins snap losing streak, Rangers stun Rays at the Trop
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks blast Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57
MLB roundup: Astros and Diamondbacks punch tickets to post-season
MLB roundup: JP Crawford hits grand slam as Mariners blast Rangers
Shohei Ohtani becomes first Japanese player to have top-selling MLB jersey
MLB roundup: Orioles blank Red Sox to clinch the AL East title
Most Read
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings