MLB roundup: Padres ruin Shohei Ohtani's milestone night, Mets snap Royals streak

Jackson Merrill (20) singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning as the San Diego Padres edged the host Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 on Friday, winning a slugfest that featured a history-making moment for the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (29).

The teams combined for eight home runs, six of them in the first three innings. One of the long balls was the 175th of Ohtani's career, which tied Hideki Matsui's MLB record for homers by a Japanese-born player.

With two outs in the 11th, Merrill punched a single to left off Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia (0-2), scoring automatic runner Jose Azocar from second base. Padres closer Robert Suarez (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the game 7-7 with a two-run shot in the seventh. Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth also went deep for the Padres. The Dodgers also got homers from Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez against Padres right-hander Michael King to go up 7-3 after three innings.

Luis Severino and four relievers combined on a three-hitter as host New York snapped Kansas City's seven-game winning streak.

The Mets scored their first five runs with two outs as they won for the sixth time in eight games following an 0-5 start. Severino (1-1), who signed as a free agent with the Mets in December, earned his first win with his new team after allowing one run on one hit - Salvador Perez's leadoff homer in the second - in five innings.

Brandon Nimmo had an RBI double in the third against Michael Wacha (1-1) before the Mets took the lead in the fourth when Jeff McNeil and DJ Stewart laced consecutive RBI singles. Brett Baty added a two-run double in the fifth before Pete Alonso homered leading off the eighth.

Willy Adames had three hits, including a home run, Freddy Peralta fanned 11 in six strong innings and visiting Milwaukee routed Baltimore.

Gary Sanchez and William Contreras also homered for Milwaukee, which has won three straight. Peralta (2-0) allowed a run on five hits. Brewers star Christian Yelich left the game in the second inning due to lower back discomfort.

Colton Cowser hit his third homer in two days and doubled for the Orioles. Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (0-2) gave up four runs in four innings.

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer and Lars Nootbaar blasted a two-run shot as St. Louis recovered from blowing a 6-0 lead to beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Brendan Donovan went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs and Masyn Winn was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs for the Cardinals. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-0) earned the victory and Ryan Helsley picked up his fifth save.

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed six runs on seven hits in six innings. Joe Mantiply (1-1) took the loss. Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to cap the Diamondbacks' six-run fifth inning.

Other results:

Angels 7 Red Sox 0

Braves 8 Marlins 1

Reds 11 White Sox 1

Mariners 4 Cubs 2

Tigers 8 Twins 2

Rangers 12 Astros 8

Pirates 5 Phillies 2

Rays 2 Giants 1

Rockies 12 Blue Jays 4

Athletics 2 Nationals 1 (10 innings)

Yankees @ Guardians - postponed

The scheduled game between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather in the Cleveland area. The teams will make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday.