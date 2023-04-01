Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber retires after 13-year career

"Each chapter was filled with priceless experiences, phenomenal teammates, and the backing of devoted fans, whose steadfast support always moved me to be the very best I could every time I toed the rubber," Kluber wrote as part of a long post on Instagram.
Kluber was 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) with the Boston Red Sox last season before he was shut down due to a right shoulder injury. The right-hander made his final appearance on June 20.
Kluber owns a 116-77 record with a 3.44 ERA in 271 career games (260 starts) with the Cleveland franchise (2011-19), Texas Rangers (2020), New York Yankees (2021), Tampa Bay Rays (2022) and Red Sox.
The three-time All-Star won two AL Cy Young awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017. He also tossed a no-hitter against the Rangers on May 19, 2021.
"As I take my leave from the pitcher's mound, my passion for baseball remains unwavering," Kluber wrote. "I eagerly anticipate exploring opportunities to continue contributing to the sport in a different capacity."