Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber retires after 13-year career

Corey Kluber on the mound during his time with Boston Red Sox
Corey Kluber on the mound during his time with Boston Red Sox
Reuters
Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (37) announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday after 13 seasons.

"Each chapter was filled with priceless experiences, phenomenal teammates, and the backing of devoted fans, whose steadfast support always moved me to be the very best I could every time I toed the rubber," Kluber wrote as part of a long post on Instagram.

Kluber was 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) with the Boston Red Sox last season before he was shut down due to a right shoulder injury. The right-hander made his final appearance on June 20.

Kluber owns a 116-77 record with a 3.44 ERA in 271 career games (260 starts) with the Cleveland franchise (2011-19), Texas Rangers (2020), New York Yankees (2021), Tampa Bay Rays (2022) and Red Sox.

The three-time All-Star won two AL Cy Young awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017. He also tossed a no-hitter against the Rangers on May 19, 2021.

"As I take my leave from the pitcher's mound, my passion for baseball remains unwavering," Kluber wrote. "I eagerly anticipate exploring opportunities to continue contributing to the sport in a different capacity."

