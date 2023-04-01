Bashir granted visa for India but will miss first test, England name spin-heavy attack

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Bashir granted visa for India but will miss first test, England name spin-heavy attack
Bashir granted visa for India but will miss first test, England name spin-heavy attack
Updated
Bashir in action for Somerset
Bashir in action for Somerset
Reuters
Spinner Shoaib Bashir (20) has been ruled out of England's opening test against India following a visa delay, now resolved, an episode that has marred the buildup to the five-match series between the sides beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, returned to London from Abu Dhabi, where England trained before arriving in India, and will now join the squad this weekend after his visa issue was resolved on Wednesday.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend," England's cricket board (ECB) said on social media platform X.

"We're glad the situation has now been resolved."

Earlier, Stokes did not hide his disappointment in his pre-match press conference but said they never seriously considered boycotting the match over the treatment meted out to the Somerset spinner.

"I'm pretty devastated that Bash has had to go through this," Stokes said.

"As a leader, as a captain, when one of your teammates is affected by something like that you do get a bit emotional.

"I know he's back in London and a lot of people are jumping through hoops to try and get this through quicker.

"Hopefully we're going to see him here over the weekend."

India and Pakistan have soured political relations, and they do not play each other outside multi-team events.

People of Pakistani origin are required to submit additional details for obtaining an Indian visa, according to the website of the Indian High Commission in London.

Australia's Pakistan-born opener Usman Khawaja faced a similar visa delay ahead of their tour of India last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also complained about a visa issue ahead of last year's 50-overs World Cup in India.

Lancashire's Tom Hartley is set to make his test debut in Hyderabad after Stokes announced a spin-heavy attack also including fellow left-armer Jack Leach and teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed with Joe Root as the fourth option.

James Anderson has been left out with Mark Wood as the only frontline fast bowler for what England expect to be a spin-dominated contest.

"It would be a complete and utter 'gut' thing, as most of my decisions like that are," Stokes said of their team selection.

"If (left-handed) Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the batting (for India), you might see Rooty opening the bowling because it's spinning away from the bat."

Ben Foakes returned as wicketkeeper, freeing Jonny Bairstow to play as a specialist batter at number five.

Mentions
CricketEnglandIndiaSomerset
Related Articles
England's 'Bazball' faces toughest task yet in upcoming India series
Visa issues delay England bowler Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India for test series
India's Virat Kohli to miss first two tests against England for personal reasons
Show more
Cricket
Spencer Johnson and Josh Brown steer Brisbane Heat to BBL trophy
India not unbeatable at home, says skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of England series
Rohit Sharma hopes England's Shoaib Bashir visa row is resolved 'quickly'
Rampant Australia seek series sweep against timid West Indies in day-night test
Mitch Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20 series while Pat Cummins rested
Glenn Maxwell under investigation by Cricket Australia following night out
Brutal Brown century sends Brisbane Heat to BBL final after Strikers demolition
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Benzema, Rudiger linked with Liverpool move
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings