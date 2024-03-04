40,000 points: LeBron James breaks new ground to continue a monumental NBA career

It's done. LeBron James (39) has become the first player in history to break the 40,000-point barrier. It's yet another record for the King and a symbol of his exceptional longevity that has often been dismissed.

All he needed was nine points to do it, and we knew that would happen during Sunday's match against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James passed the 40,000-point mark in the NBA regular season, an event that had been anticipated since the start of the season.

It's a remarkable achievement that should not be underestimated.

With James at the end of his career, many seem to think that he plays just for the stats. That is not true, firstly because the Lakers were still finalists in the Western Conference last season after having had to go through the play-offs.

And this season they are still in contention for a direct place in the play-offs. The level of mistrust when it comes to LeBron is quite impressive.

Jealousy? Lack of recognition? Flaws are pointed out far more easily than qualities are rewarded, welcome to the 21st century.

Instead of contemplating the legend, we question it. What player with 40,000 points can hope to match that figure in the near future? Kevin Durant isn't even at 29,000 and he's 35, so he's the closest. Nobody has that kind of consistency, and if the record falls, it's only the result of outright self-sacrifice.

It would therefore be wise not to question LeBron James' ability to string together games, points, baskets and high-flying performances. A fifth championship may seem a tall order, but of the records he will break before he retires, some will be etched for eternity. It's called history, and we must respect it.