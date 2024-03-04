40,000 points: LeBron James breaks new ground to continue a monumental NBA career

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. 40,000 points: LeBron James breaks new ground to continue a monumental NBA career
40,000 points: LeBron James breaks new ground to continue a monumental NBA career
LeBron James has broken another record.
LeBron James has broken another record.
AFP
It's done. LeBron James (39) has become the first player in history to break the 40,000-point barrier. It's yet another record for the King and a symbol of his exceptional longevity that has often been dismissed.

All he needed was nine points to do it, and we knew that would happen during Sunday's match against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James passed the 40,000-point mark in the NBA regular season, an event that had been anticipated since the start of the season.

It's a remarkable achievement that should not be underestimated. 

With James at the end of his career, many seem to think that he plays just for the stats. That is not true, firstly because the Lakers were still finalists in the Western Conference last season after having had to go through the play-offs.

And this season they are still in contention for a direct place in the play-offs. The level of mistrust when it comes to LeBron is quite impressive.

Jealousy? Lack of recognition? Flaws are pointed out far more easily than qualities are rewarded, welcome to the 21st century.

Instead of contemplating the legend, we question it. What player with 40,000 points can hope to match that figure in the near future? Kevin Durant isn't even at 29,000 and he's 35, so he's the closest. Nobody has that kind of consistency, and if the record falls, it's only the result of outright self-sacrifice.

It would therefore be wise not to question LeBron James' ability to string together games, points, baskets and high-flying performances. A fifth championship may seem a tall order, but of the records he will break before he retires, some will be etched for eternity. It's called history, and we must respect it.

Legendary!
Flashscore
Mentions
BasketballNBAJames LeBronLos Angeles LakersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points
NBA roundup: LeBron James leads epic Lakers fightback to overcome Clippers
NBA roundup: Heat scorch Bucks in blowout, Tatum shines in Celtics romp
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Celtics overwhelm Warriors while Clippers edge Timberwolves
NBA roundup: LeBron James hits Lakers milestone but Jokic leads Nuggets to win
NBA roundup: Rampant Celtics school Mavs to claim 10th straight win
NBA roundup: Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat
NBA roundup: Max Strus nets monster buzzer-beater as Cavaliers sink Mavericks
Golden State Warriors hand Steve Kerr multi-year contract extension
NBA roundup: New York Knicks get ref-aided win over Detroit Pistons
Most Read
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United
Tennis Tracker: Yuan claims ATX Open title, Alcaraz edges Nadal in Netflix Slam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings