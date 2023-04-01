NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship
NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship
Updated
Anderson in action for the Timberwolves
Anderson in action for the Timberwolves
Reuters
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (29) will represent China at the FIBA World Cup, the player said on Monday after the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced the American had obtained Chinese citizenship through naturalisation.

The forward from New York is the latest elite athlete to gain Chinese nationality through naturalisation and the first basketball player to do so.

"(Anderson) obtained Chinese nationality this morning and met Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association," the CBA said in a post on its official Weibo account.

Not long after Anderson confirmed he would play for China at the FIBA World Cup that tips off on August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

"I'm so happy to announce that I will be representing China at the World Cup," said Anderson in a video posted to his Weibo account.

"Really proud and honored to wear the team China jersey."

The citizenship could also enable Anderson to represent China at the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

FIBA allows teams to have one naturalised player on their roster. Chinese media reported Anderson's maternal grandmother was born in Jamaica to a Chinese father and Jamaican mother.

China had previously announced an 18-man squad for the World Cup, but FIBA said the final rosters will be confirmed only after a technical meeting that is set to take place before the start of the tournament.

Other athletes who were naturalised include several Brazilians who moved to China in the hopes of playing international football.

Former Arsenal and Brentford midfielder Nico Yennaris (30), who was born in England, became the first overseas-born player to be called up for China's national team in 2019.

At the time, the Chinese Super League was also the go-to destination for football players looking for lucrative contracts.

It is unclear if Anderson and the others have renounced their original nationality. China has strict rules that usually prevent dual nationality for its citizens.

Mentions
BasketballAmerican SportsNBACBAAnderson KyleChinaMinnesota Timberwolves
Related Articles
Paris to host Nets and Cavaliers game in 2024 for NBA regular season encounter
LeBron James admits having doubts but announces he'll return for 21st NBA season
NBA adopts flopping penalty and gives teams an extra coach's challenge
Show more
Basketball
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
Victor Wembanyama gets reality check in NBA Summer League debut for San Antonio
Ex-NBA star Jerebko seeking answers after Swedish ban for joining CSKA Moscow
NBA transaction roundup: Miami Heat land Josh Richardson, Mavericks bring back Seth Curry
Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time six months after being released from prison
Rock-star welcome as NBA's number one draft pick Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
Qatari fund to buy minority stake in various American sports teams
Veteran guard Chris Paul headed from Wizards to Warriors in blockbuster trade
Wembanyama era begins as San Antonio Spurs draft French phenomenon as first overall
All eyes on projected top pick Wembanyama ahead of NBA Draft
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Palace’s Michael Olise is ready to take the next step in his career amidst Chelsea links

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |