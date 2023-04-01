'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. 'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Pegula in action during her match against Danielle Collins
Pegula in action during her match against Danielle Collins
Reuters
World number three Jessica Pegula is not yet a part of the burgeoning "Big Three" rivalry on the women's tour but the American said Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina had earned the right to receive such recognition.

World number one Swiatek, second-ranked Sabalenka and number four Rybakina have won seven tournaments between them this year.

Swiatek has claimed three major titles, including two French Opens, and Sabalenka won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open this year.

Rybakina triumphed at last year's Wimbledon and the three-way rivalry will continue at this week's French Open with the world number one spot up for grabs.

"They've earned that right. They've been playing really solid tennis. Iga, we already know from last year. Aryna I felt like broke through in Australia as far as like winning a slam, but I think her results have always been up there," Pegula said.

"Then Elena at the end of last year as well. I mean, to see them being so consistent, I think they've earned that right. Obviously ranking-wise I'm still three, but I'm sure that could change. I could go up or down, whatever. It depends on results."

Asked about how she feels about being left out of the conversation about the "Big Three", Pegula added: "Hopefully, I can be part of that, but I think either way it's still great for women's tennis. Especially because everyone always talks about the inconsistency and all this stuff.

"I just tend to think it's because we have a lot of really great depth. It's nice to see them playing really, really good tennis and I feel like it's good for the sport as well."

Mentions
Pegula JessicaSwiatek IgaSabalenka ArynaRybakina ElenaTennisFrench Open
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek faces French Open test as new 'Big Three' rivalry emerges in women's tennis
Aryna Sabalenka determined to add to her Grand Slam tally on Paris clay
Defending champion Iga Swiatek braced for tougher path to third Paris title
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment