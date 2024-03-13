Sancho and Reus send Borussia Dortmund into Champions League quarters at PSV's expense

A goal in each half secured Borussia Dortmund’s place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, overcoming PSV Eindhoven 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate) at Signal Iduna Park.

PSV were left shocked by the lightning start Dortmund made right from the first whistle; a poor clearance presented an opportunity to one of the hosts’ own Dutchmen, Ian Maatsen, who forced Walter Benitez to palm a shot over the top in the second minute.

However, the goalkeeper was powerless to stop another Premier League loanee a minute later, when more poor clearing by the visitors allowed Julian Brandt to lay the ball off to Jadon Sancho, whose 20-yard strike found the bottom corner.

Further waves of Schwarzgelben attack ensued, with Niclas Fullkrug the spearhead, before on 18 minutes a Brandt drive from a tight angle was saved by Benitez, before Donyell Malen blasted the rebound straight at the goalkeeper.

Former PSV man Malen dragged two more attempts wide in his quest to score his second of the tie, while Guus Til, Johan Bakayoko and Luuk de Jong all should have done better with chances to square the game before the break.

The break did nothing to halt Malen’s mission to beat Benítez, as three minutes into the second half, the forward carved out space inside the box, but the goalkeeper clutched onto his effort.

At the other end, substitute Hirving Lozano almost had the ideal impact for Peter Bosz’s side, clipping his 25-yard piledriver against the outside of the post, before Jordan Teze was played through and stung the gloves of Gregor Kobel.

Just when the Boeren looked to be in the ascendancy, Fullkrug passed up the chance to double the lead beyond the hour mark, directing his header at Benítez despite the freedom of the penalty area.

As the match entered its final 20 minutes, Bakayoko brought the best out of Kobel again, and five minutes later it appeared PSV had been punished for not taking one of their chances, as Fullkrug met Marco Reus’ free-kick and swept it in off Benitez, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

However, after De Jong blazed over in injury time, Dortmund went down the other end and sealed victory through Reus, who held his nerve and slot past Benitez, meaning the 1997 winners have reached the last eight for the first time in three years, leaving PSV to focus on protecting their unbeaten Eredivisie season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

