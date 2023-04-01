Christian Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year for fourth time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Christian Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year for fourth time
Christian Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year for fourth time
Christian Pulisic has rediscovered his form at AC Milan.
Christian Pulisic has rediscovered his form at AC Milan.
Reuters
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic (25) was voted the 2023 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, for a record-equalling fourth time, the sport's national governing body said on Thursday.

Pulisic helped USA to win the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League where he was named Best Player, and the winger has been in exceptional form since joining the Serie A side in July.

The AC Milan forward first won the award in 2017, and has now equalled Landon Donovan's record of four awards.

"It's an honour to win this award again for the fourth time," Pulisic said.

"It was an incredible season for me. I always enjoy playing with the National Team and winning more trophies with the National Team. Of course, coming here to AC Milan, it's been just a really exciting year."

Pulisic has scored six goals in 18 league games with Milan this season, and also scored in their Champions League win over Newcastle United, after struggling in his last season with Chelsea, scoring only once and making just eight league starts.

His Milan team mate Yunus Musah came second in the vote with 21.5%, with Pulisic receiving 53% of the votes.

Mentions
FootballUSAPulisic Christian
Related Articles
Giuseppe Galderisi: Winning Serie A with Hellas Verona; backing Allegri
Bittersweet night for Pioli as Milan end English curse in Newcastle
Argentina and Brazil get favourable Copa America draws, USA to face Uruguay
Show more
Football
Forest Green Rovers boss Troy Deeney sacked after six games
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury
Lethargic Barcelona fight back to win cup match against lowly Unionistas
Napoli find form in Super Cup with emphatic win over Fiorentina
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema set for Saudi stay as Henderson seals move to Ajax
Updated
Jordan Henderson signs for Ajax after ending controversial Saudi spell
Palestine and 10-man UAE play out draw in Asian Cup
Nigeria snatch win against hosts Ivory Coast with Troost-Ekong penalty
Andre Onana under pressure after late arrival to Cameroon's AFCON squad
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema set for Saudi stay as Henderson seals move to Ajax
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings