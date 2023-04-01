Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 as keeper Navas returns

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 as keeper Navas returns
Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 as keeper Navas returns
Costa Rica's Jefry Valverde, left, battles for the ball
Costa Rica's Jefry Valverde, left, battles for the ball
Reuters
Costa Rica earned a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia at St James' Park, Newcastle on Friday in a friendly match that saw the return of captain Keylor Navas to the Ticos goal.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper had not played for Costa Rica since last year's World Cup in Qatar, missing a couple of friendlies and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The Central Americans took the lead in the 12th minute when defender Francisco Calvo headed home Joel Campbell's cross.

Manfred Ugalde made it 2-0 just past the half-hour mark with another header in the six-yard box from Jimmy Marin's pass.

Saudi Arabia, who are now managed by former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, pulled one back in the 68th minute when Ali Al Bulayhi headed in Feras Al Brikan's pass from a corner.

Keylor Navas returned to the side for the first time since the World Cup
Reuters

However, they could not find the equaliser and Costa Rica wrapped up the win when Randall Leal fired home in the 89th.

Costa Rica face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly in Croatia on Tuesday, while Saudi Arabia play South Korea back at Newcastle United's home ground.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCosta RicaSaudi ArabiaNavas Keylor
Related Articles
Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia's new coach
Winning Asian Cup the priority for new Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini
Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games in September
Show more
Football
Tartan Army continue march towards Euro 2024 qualification
Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
Fernandes gives Portugal narrow win over Slovakia
Updated
Southgate expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
Seven heaven for Spain in Georgia thrashing
Coutinho joins Qatar's Al-Duhail on loan from Villa
Liverpool's Van Dijk suspended for extra game
Players in Uruguay boycotting games over collective agreement
Women in Football calls for 30% women's representation at top levels
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings