Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games in September

St James' Park will play host to two Saudi Arabia friendlies
Profimedia
Saudi Arabia's men's football team will play two international friendly matches at Newcastle United's stadium in September, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Newcastle, whose majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will host the Saudi national side's games against Costa Rica on September 8th and South Korea on September 12th at St James' Park.

The two games form part of Saudi's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their three Asian Cup titles in 1996.

FootballSaudi ArabiaNewcastle Utd
