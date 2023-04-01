Pace guns to propel Australia at World Cup, says Hazlewood

Reuters
Australia will rely on their full complement of specialist pace bowlers to set the tone at the World Cup rather than mix and match with all-rounders, Josh Hazlewood (32) says.

With Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc recovering from injuries, Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match one-day series against South Africa after having part-timers share the new ball.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis opened the bowling with paceman Hazlewood in the three-wicket win in the opener in Bloemfontein, while part-time spinner Travis Head and fast bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott led off in the 123-run win at the same venue.

Hazlewood said Australia were likely to revert to type when captain Cummins and Starc rejoined the squad for the final warm-up series against India in the lead-up to the World Cup, which starts next month.

"I expect with Mitch and Pat back, we'll probably share the first 10 overs between us more often than not," he told reporters.

"With Mitch and Pat coming in hopefully for the India series before the World Cup, there's still a lot of games to go, no doubt the quicks will play a huge part not only here but at the World Cup as well."

Hazlewood said the South Africa series had been a great opportunity to build depth and create competition in the squad.

"It's definitely great to have some younger guys here pushing us and getting some match experience and creating that depth within the squad," he said.

"We're ticking along nicely, I think, and it's just about keeping building towards the World Cup."

