Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined for 'contact' with Nepal captain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined for 'contact' with Nepal captain

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined for 'contact' with Nepal captain

Tanzim has been fined
Tanzim has been finedProfimedia
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Saqib (21) has been fined 15% of his match fee after confronting Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (21) during a World Cup game, the cricket council said Wednesday.

The incident occurred during their Group D match at the weekend in St. Vincent, when Bangladesh qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a 21-run victory.

Tanzim, after bowling a delivery at the end of the third over of Nepal's innings, walked towards Paudel in an aggressive manner and was deemed to have made "inappropriate physical contact", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Fast bowler Tanzim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

Paudel had played down the incident.

"There's nothing between us, just he came and he told me to hit, and I said, 'go and bowl'," he said. "Nothing else."

Tanzim picked up 4-7 in a fierce opening spell to help Bangladesh claim victory.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupTanzim HasanPaudel Rohit KumarBangladeshNepal
Related Articles
Bangladesh into T20 World Cup Super Eights with win over Nepal
Australia's Warner looking forward to no Sandpaper-gate flak in retirement
South Africa defeat Nepal by one run in T20 World Cup thriller
Show more
Cricket
England's Reece Topley ready for death-overs bowling duties
Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle
End of era for New Zealand after white-ball title again proves elusive
Kane Williamson tight-lipped about T20 future after New Zealand exit
West Indies thrash Afghanistan in final T20 World Cup group game
Trent Boult bows out after 'last day' with New Zealand at T20 World Cup
New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka deliver big win over the Netherlands as they bow out of T20 World Cup
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
EURO 2024 Preview: Calhanoglu and Turkey ready to stun big names at home away from home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings