Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup thriller

Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup thriller

South Africa bowled well at the death to halt England's momentum
South Africa bowled well at the death to halt England's momentumAFP
Anrich Nortje held his nerve as South Africa remained unbeaten at the T20 World Cup after defeating reigning champions England by seven runs in a thrilling second-round Super Eights clash in St. Lucia on Friday.

England, chasing a seemingly modest 164 to win, slumped to 61-4 thanks to fine South Africa bowling and fielding before a partnership of 78 between Harry Brook (53) and Liam Livingstone (33) took them to 139-5 in the 18th over.

But, with England needing 14 off the last over, Brook chipped a slower ball from fast bowler Nortje and South Africa captain Aiden Markram held a brilliant diving catch over his shoulder as he ran back from mid-off to end a 37-ball innings featuring seven fours.

Two balls later, Sam Curran struck a four but then refused a single, as that would have left lower-order batsman Jofra Archer on strike.

England now needed nine off two balls but Curran could only manage a single, leaving Archer with an impossible task off the final ball as England finished on 156-6.

It was a fine display under pressure by South Africa, often accused of 'choking' at major events.

Earlier, the Proteas were well-placed at 92-1 after losing the toss, with De Kock hitting fast bowler Archer for 21 in the fourth over, including two sixes off successive balls.

De Kock, however, was brilliantly caught by leaping England captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Archer for 65 to end a 38-ball innings featuring four fours and four sixes.

England, however, thought they had dismissed De Kock for 58 only for the third umpire to rule Mark Wood had grassed a low catch in the deep - a key decision in a tight game.

De Kock's exit sparked a collapse that saw South Africa lose three wickets for 21 runs, with the big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen brilliantly run out by Buttler's direct hit on the stumps at the non-striker's end.

But David Miller's rapid 43 helped take South Africa to 163-6 - and that was just enough.

Mentions
CricketEnglandSouth AfricaT20 World Cup
Related Articles
Phil Salt stars as England pick up T20 World Cup win over West Indies
Quinton de Kock leads South Africa to 18-run win over spirited USA at T20 World Cup
England's Reece Topley ready for death-overs bowling duties
Show more
Cricket
Afghanistan batters failed the Bumrah test, says coach Trott
Australia beat Bangladesh in rain-hit T20 World Cup match
India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season
India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined for 'contact' with Nepal captain
Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Austria claim first win
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B
Carlos Alcaraz plans ATP talks over 'new' shot clock rule after defeat at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings