Dallas Mavericks coach abandons press conference after spat with reporter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. Dallas Mavericks coach abandons press conference after spat with reporter
Dallas Mavericks coach abandons press conference after spat with reporter
Kidd was unhappy with the press
Kidd was unhappy with the press
Reuters
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd cut his press conference short after criticising the media for being negative about the team following their hard-fought victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

The Mavericks turned around a nine-point deficit during the second half with the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving playing crucial roles in the 121-115 win, both scoring 41 and 27 points respectively.

"I think maybe some things that you guys thought should have happened from day one, is that they should be successful right off the bat. But it takes time," said Kidd, who is in his third season with Dallas, said.

"It's not a bad thing to fail for an athlete, because you can get better and learn from it. And those two (Doncic and Irving) are the best in the world. And we feel very comfortable when those two have the ball.

"Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't. But we learn from it... They're one of the best, if not the best in crunch time."

Kidd called out the media for the lack of coverage on the Mavericks' success this season, as they sit third in the Western Conference with 11 wins, compared to their struggles last campaign when they finished 11th.

"You guys wanted to make a big deal about last year, but you're not making a big deal about it this year because sh*t's going good, right? So write some positive sh*t," he said.

"You know it is all right to write positive stuff. Some people will read your positive sh*t. You don't always have to be negative, right? The world is already negative enough, right?

"So let's see some positive stuff on some positive people that are playing, doing their job on a nightly basis."

Mentions
BasketballDallas MavericksDoncic LukaIrving KyrieAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Wembanyama scores 15 points in NBA debut but Spurs fall to Mavericks
Flashscore's Top 40 NBA players to watch this season: 3-1 - The cream of the crop
Doncic fever hits Madrid as Dallas Mavericks forward returns to face Real
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Kings stun Warriors to advance to tourney quarter-finals
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers demolish LA Lakers
NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo helps Milwaukee Bucks to victory over Portland Trail Blazers
NBA roundup: Lakers edge Cavs on road, 76ers hold off Thunder
NBA roundup: Nuggets eliminated, Celtics in trouble at in-season tournament
'Stop all the booing!': Popovich lets rip as Spurs fans target Leonard
NBA roundup: Warriors' Chris Paul ejected in loss at Phoenix, Hawks beat Nets in overtime
NBA roundup: Cavliers recover to beat 76ers in OT as Lakers remain undefeated
NBA roundup: Hornets sting Celtics, Nikola Jokic tossed in Denver win
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings