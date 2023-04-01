Diamondbacks sign two-time All-Star Joc Pederson on one-year deal

Pederson is heading to Arizona
Reuters
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a one-year agreement Tuesday with two-time All-Star outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson (31).

The deal with the free agent is for a reported $9.5 million and includes a mutual option for the 2025 season. The Arizona Republic previously reported that there is a $3 million buyout for the $14 million option.

Pederson could add some power to the middle of the Diamondbacks' lineup if he can return to form. He hit .235 with 15 homers and 51 RBIs in 121 games last season for San Francisco after being named a National League All-Star in 2022, when he hit .274 with 23 homers and 70 RBIs in his first season with the Giants.

Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .230 with 130 homers and 303 RBIs. He sparked the Dodgers' 2020 World Series run, hitting .382 with two homers and eight RBIs in the play-offs to help the club end its 32-year title drought.

He signed a free agent deal with the Cubs in 2021 but was traded to the Atlanta Braves after playing just 73 games for Chicago. Pederson continued his post-season heroics, hitting three play-off homers as the Braves went on to win the World Series.

Pederson has a career .237 average with a .336 on-base percentage, a .464 slugging percentage, 186 homers and 485 RBIs in 1,140 games over his 10-year career.

