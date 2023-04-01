Tampa Bay Ray's Wander Franco a no-show to answer complaint in Dominican Republic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Tampa Bay Ray's Wander Franco a no-show to answer complaint in Dominican Republic
Tampa Bay Ray's Wander Franco a no-show to answer complaint in Dominican Republic
Tampa Bay Ray's Wander Franco
Tampa Bay Ray's Wander Franco
Rick Osentoski - USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (22) did not show up on Thursday morning to answer a summons in the Dominican Republic pertaining to allegations he engaged in relationships with minors.

Franco was ordered to meet with authorities from the Specialised Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in the city of Santo Domingo at 11:00 local time.

Local newspaper Listin Diario posted a video to social media at about 11:45 that showed officials waiting for his arrival and listing him as a no-show, and agency director Olga Dina Llaverias later confirmed he did not appear.

Reports Thursday from the Dominican Republic also said that Franco had fired his legal team, and Dina Llaverias said the agency would continue building its case.

"There are a few options in the investigative process, but now is not an opportune time to speak about that," Dina Llaverias said.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic conducted a pair of searches Tuesday looking for Franco but were unable to find him, according to the newspaper.

At least two people have filed lawsuits against Franco, and he is under investigation for an alleged improper relationship with a third minor, ESPN reported.

While no legal charges have been filed, Dominican-based MLB reporter Hector Gomez posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday: "New evidence has been found in the case of Wander Franco that further implicates him in the accusations that have been made against him of alleged relationships with minors."

The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list August 14th and then on paid administrative leave on August 22nd as MLB launched an investigation into social media posts indicating Franco was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Franco since was moved to Tampa Bay's active roster, but only because administrative leave is unavailable during the offseason. He could be placed back on administrative leave when spring training begins.

Franco, who was first called up in 2021 as one of the most hyped prospects in recent years, played a career-high 112 games and was an All-Star for the first time in 2023. He set career highs in virtually all statistical categories, including home runs (17), RBIs (58), steals (30) and runs (65) while batting .281 with a .344 on-base percentage and a .475 slugging percentage.

Mentions
BaseballMLBFranco WanderTampa Bay RaysAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Yoshinobu Yamamoto 'ecstatic' to join Ohtani and the Dodgers
Cleveland Guardians acquire outfielder Estevan Florial from New York Yankees
San Diego Padres sign Japanese pitcher Yuki Matsui to five-year MLB deal
Show more
Baseball
Dodgers strike again, reportedly landing Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral
Two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani agrees to join Los Angeles Dodgers
Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto posts for MLB free agency
Shohei Ohtani wins second American League MVP award in unanimous vote
MLB owners approve Athletics' controversial move to Las Vegas from Oakland
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit announces SPL
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings