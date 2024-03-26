France fight back in Marseille to seal thrilling victory against Chile

France recovered from an early deficit to defeat Chile 3-2 in their last scheduled friendly ahead of the 2024 UEFA European Championships, extending their run of victories in the city of Marseille to five matches.

“We’re not as good as we want to be,” said Didier Deschamps after his side were well beaten by Germany three days ago. And, while the French manager overhauled his starting XI almost entirely with nine changes for the challenge of La Roja, it did little to spark improvement.

In fact, after just six minutes the Stade Vélodrome was stunned into silence when a swift attack was cut back from the byline by Mauricio Isla, with the reinstated Mike Maignan left unsighted by his defenders as Marcelino Núñez rolled the ball into the bottom left corner.

To make matters worse for Les Bleus, Jonathan Clauss was then forced off with injury.

However, what France lacked defensively, they made up for in attack. This time they were able to overcome the early concession and within 26 minutes had flipped the friendly on its head.

The equaliser - which made it only the second time in 11 Chile matches that both teams had scored - was curled in from range by Youssouf Fofana, albeit with major help from a deflection off Igor Lichnovsky’s thigh.

Randal Kolo Muani then put his country ahead, leaping highest to head in Théo Hernández’s lofted cross beyond a helpless Claudio Bravo. Again, though, it came at a cost as Eduardo Camavinga succumbed to a knock.

With both sets of players auditioning for their respective continental tournaments this summer, the intensity only increased after HT. This almost led to the visitors - impressing under new coach Ricardo Gareca despite the deficit - drawing level themselves as Eduardo Vargas’ unmarked header crashed back off the woodwork.

The striker would ultimately rue this missed opportunity as, midway through the second period, France doubled their lead. Tricky feet along the touchline gave Kolo Muani the space to run at goal, with the attacker this time providing an assist for Olivier Giroud. The 37-year-old tapped in from close range, extending his record as his country’s top goalscorer to 56 strikes.

Darío Osorio netted a consolation goal - his first on the international stage - with a low, driven effort from outside of the 18-yard box.

In the end, however, it was too little, too late for Chile, who fell to a 10th loss in their last 14 away fixtures. Gareca has some pondering to do ahead of the 2024 Copa América, whilst Deschamps can take great confidence from the victory, with this France line-up looking close to the one expected to take on Euro 2024.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Randal Kolo Muani (France)

