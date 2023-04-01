Fulham's Mitrovic dropped by Marco Silva after not training 'properly' amid Saudi interest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Fulham's Mitrovic dropped by Marco Silva after not training 'properly' amid Saudi interest
Fulham's Mitrovic dropped by Marco Silva after not training 'properly' amid Saudi interest
Al Hilal want Mitrovic
Al Hilal want Mitrovic
Reuters
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (28) will not play in their pre-season friendly against Brentford as the Serb is not training properly, manager Marco Silva said after the London club reportedly rejected a bid for the striker from Saudi side Al Hilal.

British media reported that Fulham rejected a £25 million bid from Al Hilal for the player, who has three years left on his contract.

Mitrovic has been Fulham's top scorer in four of their last five seasons, netting 14 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 campaign to guide them to 10th spot.

Silva said he had already spoken to Mitrovic but the matter was out of his hands.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," Silva told reporters ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team-mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation... Sometimes you have individual decisions that are for them to take care of."

Silva also revealed he, too, had received an offer from Saudi side Al Ahli but declined to talk about his situation.

"My commitment for the club is clear and it will continue," he said. "I have shown my commitment to this club last season so many times."

Mentions
FootballFulhamMitrovic AleksandarTransfer NewsAl Hilal FC
Related Articles
Tottenham Hotspur sign winger Manor Solomon for free on five-year deal
Aston Villa announce signing of French forward Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen
French players' union supports Kylian Mbappe amid PSG contract row
Show more
Football
Early goal gives the Netherlands a comfortable victory over Portugal
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe saga rolls on, Mitrovic on the move?
Updated
New Zealand team in good spirits after hotel fire forces evacuation
Sweden survive scare to snatch last-gasp victory against South Africa
England criticised after opening World Cup with narrow 1-0 win vs Haiti
Fernandes and Sancho give Manchester United friendly win over Arsenal
USA's World Cup opener receives twice as many viewers as in 2019
Morocco set for Women's World Cup debut in another huge landmark for the Arab world
Barcelona teenager Dragoni marks new era for Italy at Women's World Cup
Juventus midfielder Arthur moves to Fiorentina on a season-long loan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe saga rolls on, Mitrovic on the move?
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Manchester City hungry for more success next season, says manager Guardiola
French players' union supports Kylian Mbappe amid PSG contract row

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |