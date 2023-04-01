Blackhawks' rookie standout Bedard out for six to eight weeks with broken jaw

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
Reuters
Chicago Blackhawks rookie standout Connor Bedard (18) underwent surgery to repair his fractured jaw and will miss six to eight weeks, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Wednesday.

Bedard, who was selected by Chicago with the first pick of the 2023 NHL Draft and has lived up to expectations, suffered the injury last Friday when he was hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

The forward leads all rookies with 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists) through 39 games.

Bedard was named one of the 32 players selected by the NHL to play in the February 3rd All-Star Game in Toronto but, barring a quicker-than-expected recovery, will not be able to participate.

