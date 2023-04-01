NHL roundup: Connor Bedard and Blackhawks beat Penguins in opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Connor Bedard and Blackhawks beat Penguins in opener
NHL roundup: Connor Bedard and Blackhawks beat Penguins in opener
Jason Dickinson celebrates scoring the game-winner
Jason Dickinson celebrates scoring the game-winner
Reuters
Jason Dickinson scored the go-ahead goal with 4:31 left in regulation as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks erased a two-goal deficit to down the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Tuesday as the NHL regular season began.

All eyes were on centres Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard.

Crosby, the future Hall of Famer who has captained the Penguins to three Stanley Cups and opened his 19th season, had a goal. Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft who has been labelled as the latest generational talent, tallied an assist for Chicago in his NHL debut.

Nick Foligno produced a goal and an assist, Ryan Donato and Cole Guttman also scored, and Corey Perry had two assists for the Blackhawks. Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek made 38 saves while Tristan Jarry stopped 32 shots for Pittsburgh.

See a summary of the game at Flashscore

Golden Knights 4, Kraken 1

Adin Hill stopped 32 of 33 shots and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist as Vegas opened defence of its Stanley Cup title with a victory over Seattle in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel also scored goals and Mark Stone added two assists for the Golden Knights, who raised their first Stanley Cup banner during a glitzy pregame ceremony that saw the banner emerge from a giant slot machine on the ice.

Jared McCann scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer finished with 24 saves.

Lightning 5, Predators 3

Nicholas Paul's second power-play goal midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner as Tampa Bay kicked off the NHL's opening night with a victory over visiting Nashville.

Nikita Kucherov, who scored earlier at even strength, potted one into an empty net with two seconds left. Brandon Hagel tallied on a penalty shot for Tampa Bay. In his first start for the Lightning in place of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery), Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

The Predators got a goal and an assist from Ryan O'Reilly in his club debut, along with goals from Juuso Parssinen and Tommy Novak (power play). Juuse Saros stopped 29 shots, and coach Andrew Brunette lost in his Nashville debut.

Mentions
American SportsHockeyNHLPittsburgh PenguinsChicago BlackhawksVegas Golden KnightsSeattle KrakenTampa Bay LightningNashville Predators
Related Articles
Connor Bedard skates into NHL spotlight as new season begins
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Doncic fever hits Madrid as Dallas Mavericks forward returns to face Real
Show more
Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes secure services of Sebastian Aho for further eight years
Canada's talismanic leader Sinclair is now a vocal advocate of women's game
Swede Patric Hornqvist announces retirement after 15-year NHL career
New professional women's ice hockey league set to launch in 2024
Poland arrests Russian ice-hockey player on spying charges
Chicago Blackhawks take Connor Bedard with number one pick in NHL draft
Connor Bedard offers Chicago Blackhawks a chance to fast-track rebuild
Most Read
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings