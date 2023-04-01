NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Edmonton Oilers past Anaheim Ducks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Edmonton Oilers past Anaheim Ducks
NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Edmonton Oilers past Anaheim Ducks
Edmonton Oilers returned to the win column
Edmonton Oilers returned to the win column
Reuters
Evander Kane (32) collected his eighth career hat trick and Leon Draisaitl (28) scored the third-period, go-ahead goal in a two-point game as the visiting Edmonton Oilers earned a 5-3 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Zach Hyman scored a goal and Connor McDavid notched three assists - giving him 12 points in a five-game streak - as the Oilers returned to the win column after seeing their 16-game winning streak snapped their previous outing in Las Vegas. Goalie Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for his fifth consecutive victory.

Ryan Strome scored twice and Cam Fowler collected a goal and an assist for the Ducks, whose two-game winning streak and four-game points streak (3-0-1) were snapped. Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique both collected two assists.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson stopped 19 of 21 shots before leaving the game after the second period due to a lower-body injury. Lukas Dostal made eight saves and was handed the loss.

Wild 3, Penguins 2

Kirill Kaprizov scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Minnesota held on for a win over Pittsburgh in St. Paul, Minn.

Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin each finished with a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won their second straight game since the NHL All-Star break. Reilly Smith and Sidney Crosby each scored for Pittsburgh.

The Wild celebrated "Marc-Andre Fleury Night" with a pregame ceremony and video tributes, and Fleury delivered on his namesake night. The veteran goaltender stopped 34 of 36 shots against his former team to earn his 553rd career win.

Rangers 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Mika Zibanejad scored at 2:37 of overtime and Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist to boost streaking New York to a win against host Chicago.

New York overcame a shaky start and finish in goaltender Igor Shesterkin's return to the lineup, winning for the fourth straight time while earning points for the sixth time in the past seven games. Zibanejad tallied his eighth career OT winner, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Chicago picked up a point but lost for a season-worst sixth straight time this season. The Blackhawks tallied more than two goals for the first time since January 19. Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson scored in the final 6:23 of regulation to tie the game.

Mentions
HockeyNHLPittsburgh PenguinsMinnesota WildChicago BlackhawksNew York RangersEdmonton OilersAnaheim DucksAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Oilers work OT for franchise-best 10th straight win
NHL roundup: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton Oilers to 15th straight win
NHL roundup: Jets rally for record eighth consecutive win
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Boston Bruins win showdown with Vancouver Canucks
NHL roundup: Wild end skid with victory over reeling Blackhawks
NHL roundup: Knights bring an end to Oilers' 16-game winning streak
Chicago's Wrigley Field set to host 2025 Winter Classic
In-form Edmonton Oilers head to Vegas in pursuit NHL history
NHL Weekly: Kucherov booed at All-Star Game, hockey at the Olympics to have new dynamic
Oilers centre Connor McDavid pockets $1 million after All-Star Skills victory
NHL players allowed to appear at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
NHL roundup: Los Angeles Kings top Nashville Predators to end slide
Most Read
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Football Tracker: Haaland doubles lead for City against stubborn Everton
Premier League managers unconvinced by 'blue card' sin bin proposal
Jordan will play with 'one heart, one soul' in maiden Asian Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings