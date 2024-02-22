Hockey World Championship 2024: Fixtures, dates and everything you need to know

IIHF World Championship 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
AFP
The 86th edition of the IIHF World Championships takes place in May in Czech Republic. Here's everything you need to know about who's playing who and when in a group-by-group guide.

Canada won their 28th title in 2023 in Tampere, Finland and they return for the 2024 edition of the tournament along with hosts Czech Republic and 14 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures for the tournament starting on May 10th. The final will be played on May 26th.

Follow all the IIHF World Championships results.

Group A

Participants: Canada (28 titles), Finland (four titles), Switzerland, Czech Republic (12 titles, six as Czechoslovakia), Denmark, Austria, Norway, Great Britain (one title)

Fixtures (all Group A games to take place in Prague, Czech Republic):

May 10th

Switzerland vs Norway - 16:20 CET

Czech Republic vs Finland - 20:20 CET

May 11th

Great Britain vs Canada - 12:20 CET

Austria vs Denmark - 16:20 CET

Norway vs Czech Republic - 20:20 CET

May 12th

Finland vs Great Britain - 12:20 CET

Denmark vs Canada - 16:20 CET

Austria vs Switzerland - 20:20 CET  

May 13th

Norway vs Finland - 16:20 CET 

Switzerland vs Czech Republic - 20:20 CET    

May 14th

Denmark vs Norway - 16:20 CET 

Canada vs Austria - 20:20 CET

May 15th

Czech Republic vs Denmark - 16:20 CET

Switzerland vs Great Britain - 20:20 CET

May 16th

Finland vs Austria - 16:20 CET

Canada vs Norway - 20:20 CET

May 17th

Great Britain vs Denmark - 16:20 CET    

Czech Republic vs Austria - 20:20 CET    

May 18th

Denmark vs Switzerland - 12:20 CET

Canada vs Finland - 16:20 CET

Czech Republic vs Great Britain - 20:20 CET 

May 19th

Norway vs Austria - 16:20 CET    

Switzerland vs Canada - 20:20 CET    

May 20th

Great Britain vs Norway - 16:20 CET    

Finland vs Denmark - 20:20 CET    

May 21st

Austria vs Great Britain - 12:20 CET   

Canada vs Czech Republic - 16:20 CET 

Finland vs Switzerland - 20:20 CET

Group B

Participants: USA (two titles), Germany, Sweden (11 titles), Slovakia (one title), Latvia, France, Kazakhstan, Poland

Fixtures (all Group B games to take place in Ostrava, Czech Republic):

May 10th

Slovakia vs Germany - 16:20 CET

Sweden vs USA - 20:20 CET

May 11th

France vs Kazakhstan - 12:20 CET

Poland vs Latvia - 16:20 CET 

USA vs Germany - 20:20 CET

May 12th

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan - 12:20 CET

Latvia vs France - 16:20 CET

Sweden vs Poland - 20:20 CET

May 13th

USA vs Slovakia - 16:20 CET 

Germany vs Sweden - 20:20 CET

May 14th

Kazakhstan vs Latvia - 16:20 CET

Poland vs France - 20:20 CET 

May 15th

Germany vs Latvia - 16:20 CET

Slovakia vs Poland - 20:20 CET

May 16th

Kazakhstan vs Sweden - 16:20 CET

USA vs France - 20:20 CET

May 17th

Germany vs Kazakhstan - 16:20 CET 

Poland vs USA - 20:20 CET

May 18th

Latvia vs Sweden - 12:20 CET   

Germany vs Poland - 16:20 CET 

France vs Slovakia - 20:20 CET   

May 19th

USA vs Kazakhstan - 16:20 CET  

Slovakia vs Latvia - 20:20 CET  

May 20th

Sweden vs France - 16:20 CET   

Kazakhstan vs Poland -20:20 CET   

May 21st

France vs Germany - 12:20 CET    

Latvia vs USA - 16:20 CET

Sweden vs Slovakia - 20:20 CET

Knockout stages

The top four from Group A and Group B will play in the quarter-finals. The teams placed between fifth and seventh in each group will automatically qualify for the next World Championships, whilst teams finishing bottom of the groups will be relegated to Division 1 A.

Quarter-Finals

May 23rd

Quarter-final 1 - 16:20 CET (Prague)

Quarter-final 2 - 16:20 CET (Ostrava)

Quarter-final 3 - 20:20 CET (Prague)

Quarter-final 4 - 20:20 CET (Ostrava)

Semi-Finals

May 25th

Semi-final 1 - 14:20 CET (Prague)

Semi-final 2 - 18:20 CET (Prague)

Third-Place Play-off

May 26th

Third-place play-off - 15:20 CET (Prague)

Final

May 26th

Final - 20:20 CET (Prague)

