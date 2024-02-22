Hockey World Championship 2024: Fixtures, dates and everything you need to know

Canada won their 28th title in 2023 in Tampere, Finland and they return for the 2024 edition of the tournament along with hosts Czech Republic and 14 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures for the tournament starting on May 10th. The final will be played on May 26th.
Group A
Participants: Canada (28 titles), Finland (four titles), Switzerland, Czech Republic (12 titles, six as Czechoslovakia), Denmark, Austria, Norway, Great Britain (one title)
Fixtures (all Group A games to take place in Prague, Czech Republic):
May 10th
Switzerland vs Norway - 16:20 CET
Czech Republic vs Finland - 20:20 CET
May 11th
Great Britain vs Canada - 12:20 CET
Austria vs Denmark - 16:20 CET
Norway vs Czech Republic - 20:20 CET
May 12th
Finland vs Great Britain - 12:20 CET
Austria vs Switzerland - 20:20 CET
May 13th
Switzerland vs Czech Republic - 20:20 CET
May 14th
May 15th
Czech Republic vs Denmark - 16:20 CET
Switzerland vs Great Britain - 20:20 CET
May 16th
Finland vs Austria - 16:20 CET
May 17th
Great Britain vs Denmark - 16:20 CET
Czech Republic vs Austria - 20:20 CET
May 18th
Denmark vs Switzerland - 12:20 CET
Czech Republic vs Great Britain - 20:20 CET
May 19th
Switzerland vs Canada - 20:20 CET
May 20th
Great Britain vs Norway - 16:20 CET
Finland vs Denmark - 20:20 CET
May 21st
Austria vs Great Britain - 12:20 CET
Canada vs Czech Republic - 16:20 CET
Finland vs Switzerland - 20:20 CET
Group B
Participants: USA (two titles), Germany, Sweden (11 titles), Slovakia (one title), Latvia, France, Kazakhstan, Poland
Fixtures (all Group B games to take place in Ostrava, Czech Republic):
May 10th
Slovakia vs Germany - 16:20 CET
May 11th
France vs Kazakhstan - 12:20 CET
May 12th
Slovakia vs Kazakhstan - 12:20 CET
May 13th
May 14th
Kazakhstan vs Latvia - 16:20 CET
May 15th
Slovakia vs Poland - 20:20 CET
May 16th
Kazakhstan vs Sweden - 16:20 CET
May 17th
Germany vs Kazakhstan - 16:20 CET
May 18th
France vs Slovakia - 20:20 CET
May 19th
Slovakia vs Latvia - 20:20 CET
May 20th
Kazakhstan vs Poland -20:20 CET
May 21st
Sweden vs Slovakia - 20:20 CET
Knockout stages
The top four from Group A and Group B will play in the quarter-finals. The teams placed between fifth and seventh in each group will automatically qualify for the next World Championships, whilst teams finishing bottom of the groups will be relegated to Division 1 A.
Quarter-Finals
May 23rd
Quarter-final 1 - 16:20 CET (Prague)
Quarter-final 2 - 16:20 CET (Ostrava)
Quarter-final 3 - 20:20 CET (Prague)
Quarter-final 4 - 20:20 CET (Ostrava)
Semi-Finals
May 25th
Semi-final 1 - 14:20 CET (Prague)
Semi-final 2 - 18:20 CET (Prague)
Third-Place Play-off
May 26th
Third-place play-off - 15:20 CET (Prague)
Final
May 26th
Final - 20:20 CET (Prague)