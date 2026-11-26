Dave Rennie (left) has appointed Jordie Barrett to lead the team this weekend

Jordie Barrett will become the third member of his family to captain New Zealand when he leads the under pressure All Blacks in their third-place Nations Championship play-off against England on Saturday.

Dave Rennie's side return to Twickenham on Saturday just a week on from their record 37-12 defeat by England - their heaviest loss to any northern hemisphere side - at the same ground.

Another defeat would take Rennie's record in his first year as coach to seven wins and six losses - New Zealand's worst set of results since 1949.

Inside centre Jordie Barrett, a veteran of 88 Tests, becomes the third Barrett brother to lead the All Blacks, after Scott and Beauden, who are also named in the match-day 23. Regular skipper, hooker Codie Taylor, is injured.

Beauden was New Zealand's captain when they suffered a shock 35-28 defeat by Wales a fortnight ago - the All Blacks' first loss to the Welsh in 73 years.

The team includes six changes to the starting side that played England at Twickenham last weekend.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, loose forward Anton Segner, scrum-half Cortez Ratima, fly-half Richie Mo'unga, midfielder Leicester Fainga'anuku and wing Rieko Ioane come into the starting side, with Damian McKenzie moving from stand-off to full-back.

Scrum-half Cam Roigard and full-back Beauden move to the bench.

"Last weekend hurt," said Rennie. "We own that performance.

"We've been really honest with ourselves about where we fell short and now we have an awesome opportunity to go again against a quality England side."

He added: "Huge congratulations to Jordie on being named captain. He's been a key part of our leadership group for a long time and is highly respected by his team mates, on and off-field."

Will Jordan had been ruled out earlier in the week due to the wing suffering a recurring hamstring injury.

Jordan, whose 56 tries are a New Zealand record, had returned from the same issue to start Saturday's thumping defeat against England at Twickenham.

England coach Steve Borthwick named his side on Wednesday, giving a first Test start to back-row Greg Fisilau and recalling full-back Freddie Steward in two of five changes to his starting side.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Rieko Ioane, 13 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett (capt), 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Cortez Ratima, 8 Wallace Sititi, 7 Peter Lakai, 6 Anton Segner, 5 Fabian Holland, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Asafo Auma, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Beauden Barrett.