England secured their largest ever victory over New Zealand last week when running out 37-12 winners, subsequently setting up a third-place play-off back at Twickenham against the All Blacks in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Match News and Current Form

Many people had written off England after they suffered five successive losses after round one of the Nations Championship, but Steve Borthwick’s men have since rallied to rattle off five wins in succession since then. That includes last week’s historic win over upcoming opponents New Zealand in one of their best performances in recent memory, and producing another result like that would feel like a huge milestone for England, despite this being a third-place play-off.

Their win last week had massive implications for their World Rugby ranking, as they climbed one spot from fifth to fourth, while New Zealand slipped from second all the way down to fifth. Returning to their self-proclaimed home of rugby will have the English in a festive mood, as they’ve won 12 of their last 13 home games (L1). Coach Borthwick has decided to give one of his promising youngsters a big stage to shine on, handing loose forward Greg Fisilau a first test start.

New Zealand losing back-to-back test matches would have been a shock to the system for many All Black fans, as it hasn’t happened while not involving old rivals South Africa since 2022. The Kiwis will be kicking themselves they’re not in the Nations Championship final as a result, with coach Dave Rennie simply saying “last weekend hurt” after finishing behind the Springboks in the Southern Hemisphere standings only due to points difference.

The All Blacks will be knocked for confidence as last week was their fifth defeat in their last seven matches away from home (W2), and the first time in a year they were restricted to fewer than 24 points. Coach Dave Rennie has made a few brave selections to fight against a third successive defeat, with stars Richie Mo’unga and Rieko Ioane being promoted from the bench to the starting lineup this week, in a side captained for the first time by Jordie Barrett as he follows in his brother’s footsteps.

Head-to-Head History

New Zealand have won nine of the last 13 H2Hs (D1, L3), but England winning the last two encounters proves the momentum is with them as they hunt three successive wins over New Zealand for the first time in their history.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

England have lost just one of the ten halves played in the Nations Championship.

The team that scored the opening try won all six of England’s Nations Championship games.

The first half was the highest scoring half in five of New Zealand’s six Nations Championship games.

A backline player has scored the first try in four of New Zealand’s last five matches.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

England’s Ben Earl has been thirsty for the tryline lately having scored four tries in the Nations Championship, including one last week and the week prior against Japan. Sticking to the forwards, Kiwi prop Ethan de Groot may be one to watch after scoring last week and against Scotland, with both tries coming in the first-half.

England’s George Furbank and Cadan Murley have dropped out of the matchday 23 from last week, while Codie Taylor, Tupou Vaa’i, Anton Lienert-Brown and Will Jordan will not feature for New Zealand.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

Both teams will come out raring to go after last week, making the first half to be higher scoring a reasonable sounding betting option.