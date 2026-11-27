Ulster's Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney come into the team.
Stockdale will make his first appearance of the international window in place of winger Mack Hansen, who is not in the matchday squad.
Timoney returns at number eight with Dan Sheehan, who has captained Ireland in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris and moved to the back of the scrum against the Springboks, suspended.
The resurgent Timoney started against Argentina and Fiji the month and was among the replacements who made a big impact against South Africa.
Fellow Ulstermen James McNabney and Nathan Doak are added to the bench. McNabney missed last weekend after sustaining a concussion against Fiji in what Farrell described as the best three-and-a-half-minute debut cameo in Irish history.
The replacements include front-rowers Tom Stewart, Tom O'Toole and Thomas Clarkson, who have been nicknamed the "Tom Squad" after they neutralised South Africa's "Bomb Squad" off the bench.
Tadhg Beirne, who led the team out against Fiji, will captain the side again on Friday.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
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Ireland team:
Starters: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Robert Baloucoune, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Nick Timoney, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne (captain), 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter.
Replacements: 16-Tom Stewart, 17-Tom O'Toole, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-James Ryan, 20-James McNabney, 21-Nathan Doak, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Bundee Aki.
Australia team:
Starters: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-James Ramm, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Kalani Thomas, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa (co-captain), 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea
Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lachlan Shaw, 20-Harry Wilson (co-captain), 21-Fraser McReight, 22-Teddy Wilson, 23-Kurtley Beale