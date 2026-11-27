England have named five changes for the rematch ⁠with New Zealand in the Nations Championship third-place playoff at Twickenham on Saturday ‌with winger Tommy Freeman passed fit to play.

Freeman forms a back three with ‌Will Joseph and fullback Freddie Steward while ‌Seb Atkinson and Henry Slade continue their ‌partnership at centre.

Fin Smith will start at flyhalf with Jack van Poortvliet in ‌the number nine jersey.

The other ⁠three changes ‌are in the pack as prop Ellis Genge ​and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie get the nod alongside Joe Heyes.

Captain ​Maro Itoje and Alex Coles are the lock pairing, and flanker Greg Fisilau is ⁠in the ​back row with Ollie Chessum and number eight Ben Earl.

England comprehensively beat New Zealand 37-12 in their final pool game ‌at Twickenham last Saturday.

"To have the opportunity to play New Zealand again is something the players are really looking forward to," England coach Steve Borthwick said.

"For us, it's about building on last Saturday's performance, maintaining the standards we set and finding that same level again."

England team:

Starters: 15-Freddie ‌Steward, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb Atkinson, ​11-Will Joseph, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Jack van ‌Poortvliet, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Greg Fisilau, 6-Ollie Chessum, 5-Alex Coles, 4-Maro Itoje (captain), 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Fin Baxter, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Martin, ⁠20-Ben Curry, 21-Henry ⁠Pollock, 22-Archie McParland, ‌23-Marcus Smith.

New Zealand team:

Starters: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Rieko Ioane, 13 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett (capt), 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Cortez Ratima, 8 Wallace Sititi, 7 Peter Lakai, 6 Anton Segner, 5 Fabian Holland, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Asafo Auma, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Beauden Barrett.