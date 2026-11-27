Japan have a new-look front row as Taufa Latu gets a first start after winning a first cap off the bench in last Saturday’s 67-5 loss to Scotland.
The 34-year-old Michael Stolberg make his first start in the second row after playing off the bench in this month’s losses to Wales, England and Scotland.
Jack Cornelsen will play as flanker, having scrummed down in the second row against Scotland and playing at number eight in the 78-15 loss to England.
Riku Kitahara returns at flyhalf with Shinya Komura dropping to the bench. Samisoni Tua partners Charlie Lawrence in the centres.
Wales edged Japan 28-21 in Cardiff and the sides meet again after finishing fifth out six teams in the group sections of the new competition.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
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Japan team:
Starters: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Koga Nezuka, 13-Samisoni Tua, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Tiennan Costley, 10-Riku Kitahara, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Jack Cornelsen, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Michael Stolberg, 3-Taufa Latu, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Yota Kamimori
Replacements: 16- Kenji Sato, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Shunsuke Asaoka, 19-Ruan Botha, 20-Esei Haangana, 21-Shinobu Fujiwara, 22-Shinya Komura, 23-Halatoa Vailea.
Wales team:
Starters: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-James Botham, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre
Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-Jac Morgan, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Joe Hawkins, 23-Ellis Mee