Japan coach Eddie Jones has made a ⁠raft of changes for a third successive game with nine switches ‌to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Nations Championship ‌ninth-place playoff against Wales at Twickenham.

Japan ‌have a new-look front row as ‌Taufa Latu gets a first start after ‌winning a first cap off the bench in last Saturday’s 67-5 loss to ‌Scotland.

The 34-year-old Michael Stolberg ⁠make his first ‌start in the second row after playing ​off the bench in this month’s losses to Wales, England and ​Scotland.

Jack Cornelsen will play as flanker, having scrummed down in the ⁠second row against ​Scotland and playing at number eight in the 78-15 loss to England.

Riku Kitahara returns at flyhalf with Shinya Komura dropping ‌to the bench. Samisoni Tua partners Charlie Lawrence in the centres.

Wales edged Japan 28-21 in Cardiff and the sides meet again after finishing fifth out six teams in the group sections of the new competition.

Japan team:

Starters: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Koga Nezuka, 13-Samisoni Tua, 12-Charlie ‌Lawrence, 11-Tiennan Costley, 10-Riku Kitahara, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), ​8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Jack Cornelsen, 6-Ben Gunter, ‌5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Michael Stolberg, 3-Taufa Latu, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Yota Kamimori

Replacements: 16- Kenji Sato, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Shunsuke Asaoka, 19-Ruan Botha, 20-Esei Haangana, 21-Shinobu Fujiwara, ⁠22-Shinya Komura, 23-Halatoa ⁠Vailea.

Wales team:

Starters: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, ​12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, ‌9-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-James Botham, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, ⁠20-Jac Morgan, 21-Tomos ⁠Williams, 22-Joe Hawkins, ‌23-Ellis Mee