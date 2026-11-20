New Zealand captain Codie Taylor believes facing England at Twickenham is the ideal challenge for his side as they seek to bounce back from a shock defeat by Wales.

The All Blacks are in London for Saturday's clash following last week's 35-28 loss in Cardiff -- their first defeat by the Welsh in 73 years.

Taylor missed that match, but the hooker is one of several big guns recalled by coach Dave Rennie as the All Blacks look to book a place in next week's inaugural Nations Championship final, also at Twickenham.

New Zealand will be up against a resurgent England side who overpowered Australia 45-22 and ran in 13 tries in a 78-15 rout of Japan.

Taylor said England's Twickenham home, where New Zealand lost last year, was a "tough place to play".

"It's a pretty special arena," he said at the visitors' hotel in London on Friday. "You've got English fans singing, screaming.

"It's a great place to play. It's going to demand everything from this group, but what better challenge for where we're at as a group and what's ahead, hopefully?"

Asked if there was a score to settle with England, a smiling Taylor replied: "There's always a score to settle against England!"

Taylor praised Steve Borthwick's team, who have recovered strongly from a woeful Six Nations campaign earlier this year.

"Beating Australia and then putting on a decent score against Japan, they want to play with the ball, they're physical, they want to apply pressure through their defence," he said.

"Nothing out of the ordinary -- when English teams are at their best, that's what they do -- so it's going to be a tough test."

Rennie was frustrated by his team's inability to make their pressure count against Wales and Taylor admitted the All Blacks had been wasteful.

"I think last week when the pressure was on, you leak points early and then you chase the game," he said. "Sometimes you tend to stop seeing the big picture and you get quite narrow.

"I think we created so many opportunities, I'd say three held-up 'tries', but there's probably a lot more opportunities out there than that too.

"I don't think we'll get that many opportunities against England, so we have to be right on to nail them when we get them."

New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett will become just the fourth man in rugby union history to appear in 150 Tests when he takes the pitch on Saturday.

"I think he's an ultimate champion," said Taylor. "He gives so much of himself to this team, or every team he's a part of. He's a selfless man.... It's so special and there's no one more deserving."