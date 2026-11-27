Ninth place could be the last thing on the minds of the Wales and Japan rugby teams when they both look to make statements at Twickenham this Saturday.

Match News and Current Form

Wales blew an opportunity to record three consecutive Tier 1 wins for the first time since winning the 2021 Six Nations when they were outmuscled by a very aggressive and vastly improved Australia side last weekend. Whilst it was far from a ‘reality check’ following their maiden victory over New Zealand, it was another display that lacked ruthlessness and precision. The fact that they finished fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table with a 3-3 record - a better record than four of the six teams from the South - means that competing for ninth place in the Nations Championship is probably not a fate they deserved, on the balance of all things assessed.

But as they prepare for a difficult 2027 Six Nations that begins with trips to Paris and Edinburgh, followed by a decisive World Cup showdown with England in October, Wales are in dire need of another clinical 80-minute performance to gather some momentum. Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan have both been benched by Tandy for the first time, giving second rower Dafydd Jenkins the captaincy for the first time in nearly three years. James Botham has been recalled to flanker, whilst there are also rare starts for Rhys Carre and Ryan Elias.

Japan have rivalled Italy for the most disappointing Nations Championship campaign of the year, having opened their account in Round 1 with a 27-10 over the Azzurri before then averaging just 15 points for and 50 points against over five subsequent Nations Championship defeats, culminating in 60+ point defeats to both Scotland and England in the final two rounds.

They have fallen back below Wales in the World Rugby rankings to number 11, and whilst they could jump back above the Welsh to tenth with a win by at least 16 points here, that looks immensely unlikely with these two sides going in opposite directions in terms of their development. Head coach Eddie Jones continues to make mass changes on a week-to-week basis, this time with nine alterations, retaining only six starters from their narrow loss to Wales two weekends ago including co-captains Warner Dearns and Naoto Saito.

Head-to-Head History

These two nations have met 18 times for 16 wins to Wales including the Round 4 clash. Japan’s two victories both came on home soil in 2025 and 2013.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Wales covered the spread in seven of their 11 internationals this year.

Wales won three of their last four internationals as a betting favourite.

The winning team also led at half-time in all six of Japan’s Nations Championship games this year.

Japan conceded the opening try in five of their six Nations Championship matches.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

The incoming Rhys Carré has scored in five games for Wales in 2026, including the team’s first try on three occasions. Japan captain Warner Dearns leads the way for try scoring appearances this year with five, one of which came against Wales.

Wales are without Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy, Ben Thomas, and Rio Dyer. Japan reported no fresh injuries after last weekend.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

With Wales in much better shape than the last time these sides met, we’re expecting Wales to cover the -19.5 point handicap.