New All Blacks captain Jordie Barrett at his captain's run on Thursday.

Jordie Barrett will become the third member of his family to captain New Zealand when he leads an under pressure and much-changed All Blacks in their Nations Championship third-place playoff against England on Saturday.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie's side return to Twickenham just a week on from their record 37-12 defeat by England -- their heaviest loss to any northern hemisphere side -- at the same ground.

Inside centre Jordie Barrett, a 29-year-old veteran of 88 Tests, becomes the third Barrett brother to lead the All Blacks, after Scott and Beauden, who are also named in the match-day 23.

Jordie Barrett replaces regular captain Codie Taylor as skipper, the hooker one of several players ruled out through injury.

Rennie has made six changes to his starting side as they look to finish 2026 on a high, with the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia less than a year away.

Beauden was captain when New Zealand suffered a shock 35-28 defeat by Wales a fortnight ago -- the All Blacks' first loss to the Welsh in 73 years.

"I think anyone who would have worked with Jordie would know that he's very impressive, got great game understanding," coach Rennie told reporters on Thursday.

"He's been great in our leadership group, and he's taken over the captaincy role when Codie's left the field last week and a couple of weeks ago, so it was a pretty straightforward decision for us."

Another defeat would be New Zealand's third on the trot and take Rennie's record in his first year as coach to seven wins and six losses -- the All Blacks' worst set of results since 1949.

It would also be the first time that England have won three Tests in a row against New Zealand.

"Last weekend hurt," said Rennie. "We own that performance. We've been really honest with ourselves about where we fell short."

He added: "Most of our issues last week were our own undoing. Our line-out's got to be better, the quality of our kicking game's got to be contestable if we're doing that, so we can apply pressure. Our skill-set just weren't clinical enough.

"We made double the amount of errors that England did with half the amount of ball.

"It hasn't been a lot of time on the grass (training), but we've put a lot of time into those key things, and if we get that part of the game right, then we'll be in the hunt."

Hooker Asafo Aumua, loose forward Anton Segner, scrum-half Cortez Ratima, fly-half Richie Mo'unga, midfielder Leicester Fainga'anuku and wing Rieko Ioane, replacing the injured Will Jordan, come into the starting 15.

Damian McKenzie moves from stand-off to full-back, with scrum-half Cam Roigard and full-back Beauden Barrett dropping to the bench.

England coach Steve Borthwick named his side on Wednesday, giving a first Test start to back-row Greg Fisilau and recalling full-back Freddie Steward in two of five changes to his starting side.