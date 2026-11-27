Coach Jake White made eight changes from the side that squeezed past Italy 21-16.
The two sides finished bottom of their respective sections in the new competition and now battle it out to avoid the wooden spoon in the first match of the finals weekend.
Lock Isoa Nasilasila will captain the side, the third skipper Fiji have had in their four-test November trip to Europe with Tevita Ikanivere dropping to the bench.
Caleb Muntz and Terio Tamani pair up at halfback while Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi play in the centre.
Jiuta Wainiqolo moves from left to right wing and Kiotioen Salawa from flanker to number eight.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
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Fiji team:
Starters: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Vinaya Habosi, 11-Peniasi Dakuwaqa, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Terio Tamani, 8-Kitione Salawa, 7-Elia Canakaivata, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila (captain), 4-Setareki Turagacoke, 3-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 2-Peniami Narisia, 1-Vilikesa Nairau
Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravia, 18-Luke Tagio, 19-Joseva Tamani, 20-Etonia Waqa, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Isikeli Rabitu, 23-Sireli Maqala.
Italy team:
Starters: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Federico Mori, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Ross Vintcent, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone (captain), 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 1-Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Ion Neculai, 19-Andrea Zambonin, 20-Lorenzo Cannone, 21-Alessandro Ortombina, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Paolo Odogwu