Real Madrid salvage crucial victory against Las Palmas to leapfrog Girona into top spot

Real Madrid moved top of LaLiga after recovering from a goal down to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win over Las Palmas, extending their unbeaten league run on the road to seven games (W5, D2).

Garcia Pimienta’s side have been a tough nut to crack at the Estadio Gran Canaria this season and gave their raucous fans cause for optimism, as Alberto Moleiro’s deflected effort flew narrowly over the bar and Munir El Haddadi headed wide from the subsequent corner.

Los Amarillos were looking to rough up their illustrious hosts, and Rodrygo was goaded into a yellow card in an altercation with goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, after being denied in a one-on-one opportunity.

Antonio Rudiger would have been disappointed to not make a proper connection with Fran Garcia's free-kick after the ball bounced off his shoulder before going behind for a goal kick.

Pimienta’s team were more than holding their own in the contest, as Sergi Cardona rifled his attempt over the bar, while Vinicius Junior just missed the target down the other end in an intriguing first half.

Despite their spirited endeavour, Las Palmas failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes. That changed when El Haddadi drifted into the box from the right-hand side and forced a fine save from Andriy Lunin at his near post.

There was a huge roar cascading around the ground when Javi Munoz broke the deadlock with a first-time strike, which took a deflection off Nacho Fernandez before beating Lunin.

Dani Carvajal was correctly denied an equalising goal just seconds later for offside, but Vinicius did restore parity in the 65th minute.

Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga linked up brilliantly to play in the Brazilian, who unleashed a superb, angled, left-footed strike past Valles.

Carlo Ancelott’s men were not done there though, and they secured all three points when substitute Aurelien Tchouameni rose highest from a Kroos corner with a header to move the visitors in front with 84 minutes on the clock.

It would be enough to claim three points, in what was hardly a vintage display from Ancelotti’s side, but one which moves Los Blancos two points clear of Girona ahead of their clash away at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

