Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

Updated
Messi is still amongst the world's best
Reuters
Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi (36) was among the nominees for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday.

Seven-time winner Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December, their first triumph since 1986.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (38), who has won the award five times, did not receive a nomination for the first time in 20 years.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (23), who won the UEFA award for the best men's player on Thursday, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (24) are also among the nominees.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas (29), who has won the women's award for the past two years, was not nominated this year.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr (29) and Millie Bright (30) were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati (25), who helped Spain to World Cup glory last month.

The awards for the best men's and women's players in the world will be presented on October 30th.

