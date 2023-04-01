Mikael Ymer suspended from tennis for 18 months for missed doping tests

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Mikael Ymer suspended from tennis for 18 months for missed doping tests
Mikael Ymer suspended from tennis for 18 months for missed doping tests
Ymer was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon this year
Ymer was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon this year
Profimedia
Swedish tennis star Mikael Ymer said Tuesday he had received a 18-month suspension for having missed three doping tests in 2021, a punishment he called "unfair."

The 24-year-old said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had charged him in early 2022 for having missed three "out of competition test attempts" during a 12-month period.

"I fought that charge at a hearing, and was cleared by an independent tribunal of 3 arbitrators in June of 2022," he said on Twitter.

However, the ITF appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled in favour of the ITF.

CAS noted in a statement that Ymer had conceded to two "whereabouts failures" but contested a third instance, arguing that the doping control officer "did not make a reasonable attempt" to locate world number 51 Ymer - who was staying at a different hotel than originally planned.

The arbitration court however concluded that Ymer had "failed in ensuring his compliance with the anti-doping regulations by omitting to verify his whereabouts".

It added that he had assumed "any discrepancy between his actual and declared whereabouts would be corrected by his agent or by the tennis authorities."

At the same time, CAS opted for an 18-month suspension, rather than the two-year suspension requested by the ITF.

In his post to social media, Ymer lamented that he was banned "despite never having used nor been accused of using banned substances."

"Having already been cleared once, and wholeheartedly standing by the fact that I do not feel that the 3rd offence was committed, I find their decision to try me again and subsequently find me guilty, unfair," Ymer said.

Ymer was defeated in the third round of Wimbledon this year by Daniel Galan of Colombia.

Mentions
TennisYmer Mikael
Related Articles
Sinner shrugs off first set setback against Halys to reach last 16 of Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas
Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Kasatkina returning to action after disappointing Wimbledons
ATP roundup: Thiem nabs first-round win in Switzerland, Van Assche advances in Bastad
Strawberry tattoos for Vondrousova and coach after shock Wimbledon win
Carlos Alcaraz needs new rivals to step up as he ushers in new era of tennis
Rain, records and royals: Ten highlights to remember from Wimbledon 2023
Tennis Tracker: Thiem and Zheng in action as men's and women's circuits return to clay
Carlos Alcaraz proves he's the real deal at Wimbledon after Paris pain
Djokovic likens 'Spanish bull' Alcaraz to Federer, Nadal and himself
Rare talent Carlos Alcaraz 'on his way to 30 Grand Slams'
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Chelsea have second bid for Caicedo rejected
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |