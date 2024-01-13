Late goal from Rrahmani rescues Napoli against lowly Salernitana

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Late goal from Rrahmani rescues Napoli against lowly Salernitana
Late goal from Rrahmani rescues Napoli against lowly Salernitana
Matteo Politano opened the scoring for Napoli.
Matteo Politano opened the scoring for Napoli.
AFP
Napoli snatched a late 2-1 victory against bottom side Salernitana in Serie A to end a winless run of four games and ease the pressure on caretaker manager Walter Mazzarri.

Reports have suggested Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is still trying to convince Antonio Conte to take over the club, and the volume of those calls would have been enhanced when the hosts went behind just before the half-hour mark.

Veteran Antonio Candreva whipped in a beautiful effort from distance for his fifth SA goal of the season, and fifth goal contribution in his last six league games. Overall, it was the only flash of brilliance in an otherwise-turgid first half.

Napoli’s attempts to get back into the match were flying high and wide, as a fifth Azzurri blank in a row looked increasingly likely.

However, the hosts were handed a lifeline when the referee pointed to the spot in first-half added time after a VAR check, allowing Matteo Politano to stroke home the penalty for his sixth strike in all competitions to level proceedings before HT.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has looked a shadow of himself in recent matches having now gone five in all competitions without scoring, wasted Napoli’s best chance to turn the game on its head in the second half, as he fired wide from a promising position.

Both teams showed a severe lack of quality, but the reigning champions found a way to win deep into stoppage time.

Amir Rrahmani could not believe his luck when the ball rebounded to him in the box, and he fired home his first goal of the season to give Napoli a vital victory in their hopes of climbing up to the UEFA Champions League places.

The win sees them move up three places to sixth in the table, while Salernitana remain rock-bottom after consecutive 2-1 defeats after going in front, which will no doubt frustrate Filippo Inzaghi.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Amir Rrahmani (Napoli)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ANapoliSalernitanaRrahmani Amir
Related Articles
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Inter and Juventus battle for winter title as Serie A reaches midway point
AC Milan's under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Gordon scores screamer as Newcastle stun City, Dortmund beating Darmstadt
Updated
Reims move up to fifth after convincing away victory over Monaco
Rade Krunic joins Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus keen on Henderson, Brighton closing in on Boca's Barco
Updated
Fulham boss Silva sees red over yellow card for Chelsea's Gusto
Palacios comes to the rescue as Leverkusen leave it late to oust Augsburg
Irvine and Bos help Australia cruise past India in Asian Cup group opener
Updated
Palmer scores penalty as Chelsea edge to nervy win over rivals Fulham
Burnley sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan
Most Read
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus keen on Henderson, Brighton closing in on Boca's Barco
Football Tracker: Gordon scores screamer as Newcastle stun City, Dortmund beating Darmstadt
Ali Carter reaches Masters semi-finals after toppling reigning champion Judd Trump

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings