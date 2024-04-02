Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham
Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham
Morgan Gibbs-White slides to celebrate Forest's third goal of the night
Morgan Gibbs-White slides to celebrate Forest's third goal of the night
AFP
Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest side took a gigantic step towards Premier League survival with a pulsating 3-1 victory over Fulham - a result that earned the hosts only their second victory at the City Ground in six outings.

‘Play your game’ was the message from the Forest supporters pre-match, with their side’s Premier League status hanging by a thread.

Those worries were eased early on, with Forest racing to a two-goal advantage. The early blitz began with Callum Hudson-Odoi, when the ex-Chelsea man waltzed through the Fulham backline and after a moment of hesitation, tucked the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The home side put their foot on the gas after taking the lead, with a speculative Chris Wood effort doubling their tally for the half - this time Leno was left bamboozled by the striker’s long-range effort.

By that point, Fulham boss Marco Silva had seen enough. The Portuguese coach hauled three of his underperforming Cottagers off the pitch, but it did little to inspire the visitors into a comeback.

Because on the brink of half-time, Forest wrapped up one of their best-ever opening halves of Premier League football with a third goal.

This time Morgan Gibbs-White found the net, with the Englishman finishing confidently from 18 yards out after being slipped through on goal by Danilo.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

But as is often the case in football, it doesn’t take much for momentum to change during a match, and, out of nothing, Fulham were handed a route back into the contest.

It came from a set-piece, with Forest momentarily switching off, allowing Tosin Adarabioyo to rise highest in the box and glance home a delightful header. 

Set piece situations continued to prove beneficial for Fulham, with both Adarabioyo and Kenny Tete coming close, but somehow, the ball managed to stay out of the net.

While the Fulham pressure remained throughout the second period, Espirito Santo’s side were able to withstand the pressure, seeing home a crucial three points in the battle for survival.

The result moved Forest, at least provisionally, five points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, with the points they lost from the recent deduction having been clawed back in their previous two matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest - Fulham player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamFulham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Fantasy Premier League: A limited Gameweek leads to some tough decisions
Who's Missing: Tottenham without Van de Ven for clash against Fulham
Show more
Football
Brighton post Premier League record profit of £122.8 million
Cameroon appoint Belgian Marc Brys as new head coach
West Ham and Spurs share the spoils in competitive London derby
Juventus put one foot in Coppa Italia final with vital victory over Lazio
Lacazette brace helps Lyon past Valenciennes to make Coupe de France final
Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves
Kaiserslautern end Saarbrucken's dream run to reach DFB Pokal final
Bournemouth edge past Crystal Palace as Kluivert claims all three points for Cherries
Late penalty helps Everton snatch vital point away at Newcastle
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings