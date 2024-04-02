Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham

Morgan Gibbs-White slides to celebrate Forest's third goal of the night

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest side took a gigantic step towards Premier League survival with a pulsating 3-1 victory over Fulham - a result that earned the hosts only their second victory at the City Ground in six outings.

‘Play your game’ was the message from the Forest supporters pre-match, with their side’s Premier League status hanging by a thread.

Those worries were eased early on, with Forest racing to a two-goal advantage. The early blitz began with Callum Hudson-Odoi, when the ex-Chelsea man waltzed through the Fulham backline and after a moment of hesitation, tucked the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The home side put their foot on the gas after taking the lead, with a speculative Chris Wood effort doubling their tally for the half - this time Leno was left bamboozled by the striker’s long-range effort.

By that point, Fulham boss Marco Silva had seen enough. The Portuguese coach hauled three of his underperforming Cottagers off the pitch, but it did little to inspire the visitors into a comeback.

Because on the brink of half-time, Forest wrapped up one of their best-ever opening halves of Premier League football with a third goal.

This time Morgan Gibbs-White found the net, with the Englishman finishing confidently from 18 yards out after being slipped through on goal by Danilo.

But as is often the case in football, it doesn’t take much for momentum to change during a match, and, out of nothing, Fulham were handed a route back into the contest.

It came from a set-piece, with Forest momentarily switching off, allowing Tosin Adarabioyo to rise highest in the box and glance home a delightful header.

Set piece situations continued to prove beneficial for Fulham, with both Adarabioyo and Kenny Tete coming close, but somehow, the ball managed to stay out of the net.

While the Fulham pressure remained throughout the second period, Espirito Santo’s side were able to withstand the pressure, seeing home a crucial three points in the battle for survival.

The result moved Forest, at least provisionally, five points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, with the points they lost from the recent deduction having been clawed back in their previous two matches.

