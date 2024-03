Who's Missing: Tottenham without Van de Ven for clash against Fulham

Who's Missing: Tottenham without Van de Ven for clash against Fulham

Spurs will be without centre-back Micky Van de Ven for their clash against Fulham

FA Cup fixtures mean a reduced schedule in the Premier League this coming weekend but there are still a handful of matches taking place.

Find out who's missing and who's questionable ahead of the action kicking off on Saturday:

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Foster L. (Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Johnson J. (Illness)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Osho G. (Knee Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Tavares N. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aina O. (Injury)

Reyna G. (Knock)

Fulham

QUESTIONABLE

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

van de Ven M. (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Richarlison (Knee Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Cornet M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Emerson (Muscle Injury)

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

McGinn J. (Red Card)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)