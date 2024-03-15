Fantasy Premier League: A limited Gameweek leads to some tough decisions

This week's edition is going to be a lot shorter - just like the round itself! English football fans will have plenty to watch, as there will be four FA Cup quarter-final matches this weekend. However, that means we will only have four Premier League matches, and therefore, only four Fantasy Football fixtures.

Of course, this situation should have been obvious for all players. Information about the lack of matches this weekend was clear a few weeks ago, and everyone could prepare for it in their own way.

Who can we play?

The only teams left in the game this weekend are Tottenham, Aston Villa, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham, Luton, Nottingham and Burnley. So players have to work something out.

Lots of people will be throwing themselves at Free Hit, which I won't be using, but my job here is to advise you on logical moves rather than my own. Therefore, Free Hit is obviously the best option. If you use it, you will be able to construct a squad around the team playing just this week, after which your squad will revert back to its current shape with the players you currently have.

Of course, there is also the possibility that someone has six or seven players who can play this weekend. If you are one of those people, there is no point in losing the Free Hit, and you should just use make one transfer. You have to do everything with common sense.

Who is worth taking advantage of?

If you're using Free Hit, it's worth trying to get the so-called difference makers; so buying players that very few people have. If someone like this suddenly picks up a lot of points, you will really capitalise. However, it is also worth having "certainties" in the line-up that almost all players will throw themselves at before this round. Who belongs in this group?

First and foremost, Heung-Min Son (10.0), Ollie Watkins (9.0) and Jarrod Bowen (8.0). They are by far the most popular players this round. Even though the Aston Villa striker went down with an injury on Thursday, he is worth keeping an eye on. Tune in to Unai Emery's press conference.

Then we have the likes of James Maddison (8.0), Pedro Porro (5.8), Alfie Doughty (4.7) and Matty Cash (4.6). A lot of FPL players own them. Of course, one has to approach all of this logically. Tottenham's players seem to be the most favourable option as they play against Fulham. So if you are using Free Hit, going big on Spurs players makes sense.

Then we have Aston Villa and West Ham players, who are teams in the top half of the table, but play against each other. So for example, The Villans' offensive players will take points away from the Hammers' defenders when scoring a goal. I would also put Brentford in the conversation with these two teams. Although they are not on their best run, they are playing against a weak Burnley side.

I would look at Vincent Kompany's team, as well as Luton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, last. It's hard to expect big scores from any of their players in particular.

Who to captain?

The situation is fairly obvious - Son. Erling Haaland (14.4), Mohamed Salah (13.0) or Bukayo Saka (9.1) remain unavailable. Of the players playing and with Watkins' fitness situation uncertain, it is Son who emerges as the only legitimate candidate for the captain's armband.

Who to buy?

Allow me - with such a limited Gameweek - to leave you this weekend with only the view of Radim. As you know, you can trust him!

Radim Horak (one of the best Czechs playing in the Fantasy Premier League)

James Maddison (8.0) - Last round, he scored his first goal since returning from injury. And this weekend, Tottenham will play against Fulham. The Englishman remains a good choice to pair with Heung-Min Son. Maddison himself mentioned in a recent interview that he is getting back to his pre-injury form, and with the use of Free Hit, I have selected three Spurs players for my squad. I'm hoping for a lot of goals in their encounter and Maddison should have some say.

Anthony Elanga (5.1) - Luton players probably can't work out how they came to lose a three-goal lead in their encounter with Bournemouth. In doing so, they confirmed that defending is not their strong suit, and they will next face Nottingham Forest in this round. Elanga is one of the team's most dangerous players and is also their top scorer. Admittedly, he started the match on the substitutes' bench in the previous round, but hopefully he will come back into the starting line-up this time. The Swede's team clashes with Crystal Palace and Fulham in the coming weeks, so his purchase for 5.1 million makes sense for more than just the 29th round.

Ivan Toney (8.2) - Brentford's players face, theoretically, the easiest side in the entire league this weekend. After all, Burnley already have one foot in the Championship and, although Thomas Frank's side are not in great form themselves having lost four of their last five games, they should score this weekend. Toney hasn't scored in his last four games, but for me, he is still the pillar of their attack and the most important offensive figure in the team. On Saturday, he will want to celebrate his 28th birthday with a goal, and I hope he succeeds.