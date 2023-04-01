Reactions to the death of Germany and Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer

Beckenbauer was one of the greatest footballers ever

Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest football players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990, died on Sunday aged 78, his family said in a statement on Monday.

Following are some reactions to his death:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

"World Cup winner as player and coach: Franz Beckenbauer was one of the greatest footballers in Germany and for many 'der Kaiser' also because of the excitement for German Football he created for generations. We will miss him. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

BAYERN MUNICH

"The world of FC Bayern is no longer what it was - suddenly darker, more quiet, poorer. The German record champions are grieving for Franz Beckenbauer, the unique 'Kaiser' without whom FC Bayern would not have become the club it is today."

EUROPEAN SOCCER GOVERNING BODY UEFA

"Franz Beckenbauer, one of European football's greatest sons, has passed away aged 78. 'Der Kaiser' was an extraordinary player, successful coach and popular pundit who shaped German football like no other."

GERMAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (DFB)

"The German Football Association (DFB) mourns the loss of Franz Beckenbauer. The honorary captain of the national team died last Sunday at the age of 78.

Franz Beckenbauer influenced soccer in Germany like no other. Alongside the Brazilian Mario Zagallo and the Frenchman Didier Deschamps, Beckenbauer is one of three people to have won the World Cup as a player (1974) and as a coach (1990)."

BERND NEUENDORF, GERMAN FA PRESIDENT

"The death of Franz Beckenbauer marks a turning point. With deep respect and gratitude we view his life's work. With his passing we are losing a unique player and a kind man. Der Kaiser was one of the best players the sport has ever seen."

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

"The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser."

GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (DFL)

"We mourn the loss of a legend of world football. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer."

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players.

A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant.

He will forever be remembered"

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

"Borussia Dortmund mourns the loss of a great German footballer. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. 'The Kaiser' will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his family and all his loved ones."

BAYER 04 LEVERKUSEN

"One of Germany's greatest footballers has passed away. Our thoughts are with Franz Beckenbauer's family, his friends and all his companions. Our sincere condolences."

LOTHAR MATTHAUS, EX-GERMANY CAPTAIN AND 1990 WORLD CUP WINNER

"The shock is deep, even though I knew that Franz wasn't well. His death is a loss for football and for Germany as a whole. He was one of the greatest as a player and coach, but also off the pitch. Franz was an outstanding personality not only in football, and he enjoyed worldwide recognition. Everyone who knew him knows what a great and generous person Franz was"

THOMAS BACH, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE (IOC) PRESIDENT

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. He was a sporting legend far beyond football. For me personally, he was a close and loyal friend for more than four decades, someone you could always rely on."

REAL MADRID

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's President and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of the biggest legends of European and world football.

Real Madrid would like to send its condolences and expresses its affection to his family, his teammates, his clubs and all his loved ones."

BARCELONA

"FC Barcelona offers its condolences for the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, legend of world football who has left us today at the age of 78. Rest in peace."

INTER MILAN

"He embodied class and fair play and will remain a legend of world football: the Club and the entire Nerazzurri universe join in mourning the passing of Franz Beckenbauer"

PETER SHILTON, FORMER ENGLAND GOALKEEPER

"Very sad to hear that the great @beckenbauer has sadly passed away. He was a fantastic player reaching world class status @FIFAWorldCup RIP #Legend"

GARY LINEKER, FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER

"Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP."