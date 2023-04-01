Chelsea do not need to sell to bring in reinforcements, says Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino wants to strengthen his Chelsea squad this January
Pochettino wants to strengthen his Chelsea squad this January
Reuters
Chelsea do not need to raise money through player sales to strengthen their squad and are in no danger of falling foul of financial fair play rules if they bring in reinforcements, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

The London club spent more than 400 million pounds ($508.56 million) during last year's close season, bringing in 13 new players, including British record-signing Moises Caicedo, who was signed for 115 million pounds.

Despite the outlay, Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League table, having won eight of their 20 league games so far.

"It's not necessary to sell if we buy some players," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of his team's trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

"We're assessing the squad like always. We had a conversation with the owners and sporting directors yesterday and today and we're looking, like all teams, for options, opportunities.

"If something appears, we will announce (it). At the moment we are assessing and working normally."

The Argentine added that he did not view signing a striker as a priority despite losing top scorer Nicolas Jackson to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I am very positive and happy with the squad," Pochettino said. "We have different players that can play in the striker position and we need our second line offensive players to help the team score goals and help to win games."

Forward Christopher Nkunku, who made his first appearance of the season on December 19th after being sidelined with a knee injury, has suffered another setback, with an injured hip set to rule him out of Tuesday's match.

