Mark Cavendish delays retirement to sign contract extension with Astana-Qazaqstan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Mark Cavendish delays retirement to sign contract extension with Astana-Qazaqstan
Mark Cavendish delays retirement to sign contract extension with Astana-Qazaqstan
Mark Cavendish has been a professional on the road since 2005
Mark Cavendish has been a professional on the road since 2005
Reuters
Mark Cavendish (38) has delayed plans to retire and will continue to compete for Astana-Qazaqstan in 2024, the team announced on Wednesday, with the Briton set to continue his quest for a record-breaking Tour de France stage victory.

Briton Cavendish, who announced his retirement in May, is tied with Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins.

His attempt to break the record in this year's Tour de France was brought to an end when he crashed out of the race and broke his collarbone.

"I believe that a true champion should not end his career this way," Astana Qazaqstan's general manager Alexandre Vinokourov said.

"So, I asked Mark if in a few years he would regret that he didn't try again, and, in turn, suggested to reconsider his decision, to stay for another season, and still to try to win a stage in the Tour de France."

Cavendish said he had been content with his decision to retire, but opted to delay it after speaking with Vinokourov and his family.

"I was looking forward to not having to get up and train every day and not to be away from home for such a long time, instead spending time with my family," Cavendish said.

"Obviously, crashing out of the Tour de France was not a finish of my career I hoped for... The first thing Vinokourov said to me there at the Tour de France after my crash was 'why not do another year?'..."

"I discussed it with my family, my kids and I got their answer: 'you should carry on, well, just one more year'. I believe I am ready for this another year as a professional rider..."

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursCavendish MarkAstana Qazaqstan Team
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Alberto Contador talks Vuelta, Pogacar and Bahamontes
Primoz Roglic confirms Jumbo-Visma departure
Kuss Vuelta victory can boost US road racing, says former winner Horner
Show more
Road cycling
Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid
Lisbon to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana for second time in 2024
Sepp Kuss set for Vuelta a Espana victory as Wout Poels wins penultimate stage
Dainese avoids crash in final kilometre to win Vuelta stage 19 as Kuss stays in red
Sepp Kuss close to overall Vuelta victory as Remco Evenepoel wins stage 18
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Primoz Roglic conquers infamous Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard
Most Read
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings